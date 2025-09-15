East Coast Electronics Recycling Expands New England E-Waste Event Program

East Coast Electronics Recycling

Bringing Convenient Community Collection Days to Over Six States for Businesses, Schools, Municipalities, and Eco-Conscious Residents

SHIRLEY, MA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- East Coast Electronics Recycling (ECER) today announced an expanded schedule of electronics recycling events across New England, making it easier for residents, employees, and local organizations to dispose of outdated technology responsibly. Building on years of community partnerships, ECER will host and support collection days throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Maine—with flexible formats for municipalities, schools, companies, and nonprofits.“Garages, closets, and IT storage rooms across New England are full of old tech that people mean to recycle but never quite get to,” said a spokesperson at ECER. “Our community event program fixes that. We bring a turn-key, well-staffed collection day right to a town hall, campus, or corporate parking lot—so participants can drive up, drop off, and know their materials will be handled the right way.”What an ECER event looks likeAt each event, ECER’s trained team manages safe handling and staging for items like laptops, desktops, monitors, servers, printers, phones, tablets, cables, and small peripherals. Participants receive clear guidance on what’s accepted, secure data-destruction services for data-bearing devices, and any host-defined fee for specific items such as CRT monitors or large TVs. Materials are consolidated and moved to ECER facilities for responsible recycling.Event formats include:Municipal collection days at DPW yards, town halls, and transfer stationsCorporate “employee e-waste drives” during business hours or after-work time slotsSchool & campus events tied to sustainability weeks or move-out daysNonprofit fundraisers and regional “pop-up” weekend drop-offsWhat participants can expect:Convenience: Drive-through or walk-up lanes, with help unloadingClarity: ECER will provide a list of acceptable itemsSecurity: Data-destruction service for hard drives and devices with storageResponsibility: Recycling through established, compliant channelsServing New England from the ground upFrom Springfield to Boston, New Haven to Hartford, Providence to Warwick, Manchester to Nashua, Burlington to Montpelier, and Portland to Bangor, municipalities can choose single-day events, seasonal schedules, or annual “spring cleaning” drives. Corporate and campus hosts can integrate events with Earth Month, move-out periods, or internal wellness and sustainability campaigns.“Every successful event starts with a few practical questions: timeline, type of event, and if they require a staffed or non-staffed event” said the spokesperson. “We’ve refined that playbook so towns and organizations can launch quickly—often within a few weeks—confident that residents and employees will have a smooth experience.”How to host an electronic recycling eventMunicipalities & public works: Contact ECER to set a date, confirm type of event, and finalize accepted items.Companies & campuses: Schedule an employee drop-off day with and on-site data-destruction service.Note: Accepted items and any host-set fees can vary by location. Participants should review the event listing for details and instructions.About East Coast Electronics Recycling (ECER)East Coast Electronics Recycling68 Walker RdShirley, MA 01464(877) 537-9940East Coast Electronics Recycling is a commercial electronics recycler serving businesses, schools, municipalities, and nonprofits across New England and the greater Northeast. ECER provides scheduled pickups, IT asset decommissioning, responsible recycling, and community collection events that help organizations reduce risk, reclaim space, and advance sustainability goals.

