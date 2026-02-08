R2 Recycling – Canton Launches Dedicated Commercial Solar Panel Recycling Pickup Service

Solar Panel Recycling Canton

CANTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- R2 Recycling – Canton today announced the launch of its new dedicated commercial pickup service for solar panel recycling, providing businesses, solar contractors, property managers, and institutions in the Canton area with a streamlined way to manage end-of-life photovoltaic (PV) equipment responsibly.As solar adoption continues to expand across Massachusetts, more organizations are facing the challenge of what to do with damaged, outdated, or decommissioned PV modules. R2 Recycling – Canton’s new pickup program is designed to simplify solar panel removal logistics while helping customers support sustainability goals and maintain jobsite and facility safety.“Solar equipment shouldn’t become a storage problem or a disposal risk,” said a spokesperson for R2 Recycling – Canton. “Our new dedicated commercial pickup service makes it easy for Canton-area organizations to schedule reliable collections for end-of-life solar panels and keep projects moving while ensuring responsible recycling.”Built for Commercial Solar Projects, Facilities, and ContractorsR2 Recycling – Canton’s commercial solar recycling pickup service is designed for:Solar installers and EPCs managing project replacements and warranty returnsCommercial property owners and facility managers with rooftop or ground-mount arraysManufacturers and distributors handling damaged or surplus inventoryMunicipal agencies, schools, and institutions decommissioning older PV systemsConstruction and demolition (C&D) teams coordinating site cleanoutsPickups can support both planned decommissions and time-sensitive removals, helping organizations avoid unnecessary storage, reduce handling risks, and keep work areas organized.Materials Accepted for Solar Recycling PickupsR2 Recycling – Canton coordinates commercial pickups for common solar-related materials, including:Solar panels / PV modules (damaged, decommissioned, outdated)PV-related electronics and balance-of-system components (as applicable)Solar inverters, combiner boxes, disconnects, and wiring (project-dependent)Palletized solar equipment from warehouses, job sites, or facility storage areas(Eligible materials may vary by condition and project requirements.)Supporting Compliance and Sustainability ObjectivesImproper disposal of solar panels can create environmental and regulatory concerns. R2 Recycling – Canton’s dedicated pickup service helps customers reduce disposal risk by ensuring end-of-life PV modules are handled through a responsible recycling process. By recovering materials and diverting equipment from landfills, the program also supports ESG reporting and long-term sustainability planning.How to Schedule a Commercial Solar Panel Recycling PickupBusinesses and contractors in the Canton area can contact R2 Recycling – Canton to schedule a pickup, review logistics, and coordinate volumes, palletization requirements, and access details. The program is built to serve commercial and institutional generators seeking reliable solar panel recycling solutions.About R2 RecyclingR2 Recycling - Canton45 Dan Rd Suite 125, Canton, MA 02021(908) 704-0234R2 Recycling – Canton provides commercial recycling and pickup services focused on electronics and solar-related equipment for businesses and organizations throughout the Canton area. The company supports customers with straightforward logistics, responsible recycling practices, and solutions tailored to the needs of commercial operations and project environments.

