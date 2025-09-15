WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Growing at 31.7% CAGR | Unified Endpoint Management Market Reach USD 53.65 Billon by 2030 Globally ." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global unified endpoint management market size was valued at USD 3,397.00 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 53,656.00 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 31.7%.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 318 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A15577 Driving FactorsRise in cyber threats among organizations coupled with compliance regulations, growing usage of mobile devices among the workforce, and increase in IT asset footprints drive the growth of the global unified endpoint management market. On the other hand, high deployment costs and device and OS fragmentation impede the growth to some extent. However, growing adoption of cloud-based solutions is anticipated to pave the way for multiple opportunities in the industry.Market SegmentationThe unified endpoint management market is segmented on the basis of component, organization size, deployment, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of component, the market is segmented into solutions and services. According to the organization size, it is fragmented into large enterprises and SMEs. On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented into cloud and on-premise. Depending on industry vertical, it is segregated into BFSI, healthcare, IT & telecom, government & defense, media & entertainment, transportation & logistics, retail & consumer goods and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Competition Analysis:Competitive analysis and profiles of the major players in the CISCO SYSTEMS, INC., Citrix Systems, INC., International Business Machines Corporation, Micro Focus, Microsoft Corporation, Adobe, Apple Inc., DELL INC., DivX, LLC., Fasoo, NortonLifeLock, Inc., NEXTLABS INC., and BROADCOMM, INC.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A15577 By geography, North America garnered the major share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global unified endpoint management industry. Growing trend of BYOD and work from home policies, working infrastructure to sustain day-to-day operations, availability of remote working and advanced communication, and core business operations are the key factors that propelthe demand for unified endpoint management solutions in the region. Simultaneously, the Asia-Pacific region would manifest the fastest CAGR of 34.7% throughout the estimated period. This is attributed to the growth in acceptance of mobility devices in enterprises and IoT applications, growth of BYOD policies, and cloud-based solutions in the region.By component type, the solution segment accounted for more than three-fifths of the global unified endpoint management market share in 2020, and is anticipated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is owing to the growing demand for data security solutions and the ability to deliver better business productivity. The services segment, however, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 33.5% by 2030.Based on deployment model, the on-premise segment held the lion's share in 2020, contributing to nearlythree-fifths of the global unified endpoint management market, and is expected to continue its lead during the forecast period. This demand is attributed to enhanced security of data and better maintenance of servers offered by the on-premise deployment of unified endpoint management solutions. However, the cloud segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 32.6% by 2030. The cloud segment is preferred by mid-sized financial institutions due to its low capital expenditure and low maintenance requirements, thus driving the demand for the segment.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (318 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/unified-endpoint-management-market/purchase-options COVID-19 Scenario● Due to the outbreak of covid-19, businesses were forced to shift their operations to remote working environments. As a result, companies begunbring your own device (BYOD) program or enterprise-owned equipment, thus increasing demand for UEM solutions.● Moreover, due to the work from homepolicies during the pandemic, the demand for cloud-based solutions and the SaaS-based model increased significantly and this impacted the global unified endpoint management market positively.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. 