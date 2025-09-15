Deputy Minister Andries Nel opens new Small Claims Court at Booysens Magistrates Court

The Deputy Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mr Andries Nel, has officially launched the Booysens Small Claims Court, marking a significant milestone in the Department’s ongoing commitment to expanding access to justice in South Africa.

Speaking at the launch held at the Booysens Magistrates’ Court today, Deputy Minister Nel emphasized the vital role Small Claims Courts play in bridging the justice gap for individuals who cannot afford private legal representation.

The Booysens Small Claims Court is the 417th such court established in South Africa, with the 418th recently established in Lenasia.

These courts allow individuals to resolve civil disputes involving claims up to R20,000 without the need for legal representation. Plans are underway to increase this monetary jurisdiction, potentially expanding it to R50,000. However, the Deputy Minister highlighted that the Small Claims Courts have to be adequately capacitated and ready to deal with any increased case load brought about by an increase in jurisdiction.

The impact of Small Claims Courts has been significant.

In the first quarter of the 2025/26 financial year, Small Claims Courts across the country registered over 8515 new claims, with claims totalling R57,9 million. Some 7729 cases, worth R53,4 million were finalized and 28 872 matters, totalling more than R194 million are ongoing.

These figures highlight the growing demand for accessible legal remedies, particularly in light of South Africa’s economic challenges and persistent inequality.

Deputy Minister Nel acknowledged the dedication of Commissioners, Clerks, Advisory Board members and members of the National Steering Committee who make these courts possible, often working after hours and offering their time and services free of charge. “Their commitment is a testament to the spirit of service and justice,” he said. He also called on all members of the legal profession to serve as Commissioners in the Small Claims Courts.

The Booysens Small Claims Court will sit every Wednesday from 14h00 in Court 5. Since its proclamation in June 2025, it has already issued 78 letters of demand and resolved several cases, demonstrating its immediate impact on the local community.

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development remains committed to strengthening the Small Claims Court system through legislative amendments, training initiatives, and stakeholder engagement.

As Deputy Minister Nel concluded, “Small Claims Courts have extended access to justice for many communities who previously had no access. We continue to break down barriers to justice, especially for the most vulnerable members of our society.”

“It is in this way that the law becomes not only a reflection of our society, but also a force that helps transform it,” said Deputy Minister Nel.

