Supertri Expands Global Footprint with Acquisition of Blenheim Palace and New Jersey State Triathlons

Supertri now owns two of the world’s five largest triathlon events as it continues to scale its mass participation portfolio

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Supertri has acquired two of the world’s most significant triathlon events – Blenheim Palace Triathlon in the UK and New Jersey State Triathlon in the US – as part of its strategy to scale its mass-participation portfolio and build a global calendar of landmark triathlon experiences.The addition of Blenheim Palace Triathlon means Supertri now owns two of the five largest triathlons in the world, alongside the already established Chicago Triathlon. The 42nd Chicago Triathlon took place in August with a record-breaking 8,000 participants.The acquisition of the New Jersey State Triathlon builds on Supertri’s strategy to develop a calendar of landmark mass-participation events in North America to reinforce a true coast-to-coast footprint with Chicago, Long Beach, Austin, Kerrville and Toronto already part of the Supertri family.Michael D’hulst, Supertri Co-Founder and CEO said: “Our vision is to build the leading global brand for short-course triathlon - one that stands for quality, great race experiences, and strong community connections. Blenheim and New Jersey deliver exactly that and represent everything we want our brand to stand for.“These acquisitions advance Supertri’s plan to build a global calendar, which already includes landmark races such as the Chicago, Long Beach, Toronto, and Kerrville Triathlons. Athletes racing in Blenheim and New Jersey will also become part of Supertri’s wider ecosystem - connected year-round through community, content, training pathways, and the organisation’s Esports platform.”Blenheim Palace Triathlon is the biggest triathlon in the UK and has been staged for over two decades on the UNESCO World Heritage Site and birthplace of Sir Winston Churchill.Jonny Brownlee, three-time Olympic medallist and joint winner of Blenheim Triathlon alongside brother Alistair as they prepared for the London Olympic Games, said: "Blenheim Triathlon is one of the most iconic races in the UK, with a huge number of participants and an incredible setting in the grounds of Blenheim Palace."I’m delighted that Supertri has acquired the event. They are doing so much to develop triathlon and to get more people interested in the sport, both with their professional racing and their mass participation events. I am sure they will grow this event further and it will have a huge impact on the sport in the UK."The 2025 edition at the beginning of June sold over 7,000 entries, with 33% first-timers, highlighting the race’s strong appeal among beginners and its reputation as one of the UK’s most welcoming and inclusive events. The event offers Sprint, Super Sprint and Relay formats, as well as the unique Weekend Warrior Challenge, where athletes test their endurance by completing as many triathlons as possible over the weekend.The New Jersey State Triathlon, held annually in Mercer County Park, is one of the ten largest triathlons in the United States and has consistently sold out its 3,500 slots since its inception in 2006. The event features Sprint and Olympic distance races and draws athletes from across the country looking for personal bests and high-energy race day experiences. The 2026 edition will be on 19 July, the same weekend as Supertri’s flagship Long Beach Triathlon, further strengthening the brand’s coast-to-coast presence in the US.Michele Redrow, co-founder of the New Jersey State Triathlon, added: “We’re excited to see the New Jersey State Triathlon join the Supertri family of high-quality events. We look forward to working closely with their team to ensure the race continues to deliver the unique elements that make it so special to the triathlon community.”These acquisitions align with Supertri’s broader mission to deliver world-class race production with a community feel, from first-timers to elite amateurs, and to inspire the next generation of triathletes.Alongside its mass-participation events, Supertri also runs the professional Supertri League – featuring some of the sport’s biggest names, including Olympic gold medallists Alex Yee, Cassandre Beaugrand and Jonny Brownlee – and the innovative Supertri E World Championships.

