Safehub Appoints Former FEMA and USGS Program Manager to Strengthen Resilience for Critical Infrastructure

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Safehub, a leading provider of seismic sensor and risk management technology, today announced the appointment of Sean McGowan as Technical Solutions Manager, further strengthening the company’s commitment to delivering best-in-class seismic risk management solutions for critical infrastructure clients.

McGowan brings more than 16 years of federal experience, including nine years with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and seven years with the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). A certified civil engineer, he has extensive expertise in post-earthquake building safety assessments, seismic risk tools, and resilience planning. He has worked with executive leadership across agencies and organizations to develop engineering, policy, and funding solutions, while also publishing widely and speaking publicly on earthquake risk and resilience.

“Sean’s deep technical knowledge and experience in emergency management for critical infrastructure will enhance our ability to support clients with actionable seismic insights,” said Andy Thompson, CEO of Safehub. “His background aligns directly with Safehub’s mission to increase the safety and resilience of society.”

McGowan will serve as a key technical advisor to Safehub’s clients, ensuring they maximize the value of the company’s sensor-based technology and data-driven solutions as Safehub continues its rapid growth.

About Safehub

Safehub has built the first low-cost, plug & play sensor technology that provides building-specific and regional earthquake damage information in near real-time. The data triggers insurance payouts and supports rapid damage assessments of buildings and communities. Safehub was founded in 2015 and is based in San Francisco.

