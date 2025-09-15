Minister Gayton McKenzie joins in handover of Netball Courts at Mid Ennerdale Primary School, 15 Sept

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Mr. Gayton McKenzie, will attend the official handover of two newly refurbished netball courts at Mid Ennerdale Primary School on 15 September 2025 at 07h30. The refurbishment was made possible through Aspen Pharmacare as part of their commitment to strengthening community sports development. The event will be broadcast live on SABC’s Morning Live.

The event will also mark the official send-off of the SPAR Baby Proteas, South Africa’s U21 national netball team, ahead of their participation in the Netball World Youth Cup in Gibraltar from 19–28 September 2025.

The SPAR Baby Proteas, a vital development stage for future Proteas stars, consistently qualify for the World Youth Cup and recently maintained an unbeaten streak against Jamaica U21, Wales U21, and other African nations. The U19 National Netball Championships continue to serve as the key feeder into the Baby Proteas, ensuring a strong pipeline of young talent.

The event will unfold as follows:

Event: Netball Courts handover

Date: 15 September 2025

Time: 07h30

Venue: Mid Ennerdale Primary School

For media enquiries:

Ms Stacey-Lee Khojane, Spokesperson: Office of the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture

Email: StaceyK@dsac.gov.za

Cell: +27 77 608 7579

Ms Dolores Mokgohloa, Acting Head of Communication and Marketing

Email: DoloresM@dsac.gov.za

Cell: +27 76 738 7395

#ServiceDeliveryZA