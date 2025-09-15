Melby Electric of Marysville Announces New Home Electrical Safety Plan for 2025

Charging-Station-Installed-By-Melby-Electric Tesla-EV-Charger-Installed-By-Melby-Electric Melby-Electric-doing-a-project-in-Snohomish-County-for-an-EV-Charging-Station-Replacement-Project Melby Electric in Marysville Washington Logo

The new plan by Melby Electric helps Snohomish County, Washington residents manage the power needs of electric cars and smart homes safely.

MARYSVILLE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In homes all across Snohomish County, families are using more electricity than ever before. New things like smart home gadgets and electric cars are putting a lot of strain on the electrical systems in our houses. To make sure everyone stays safe, a local company, Melby Electric , is starting a new "Home Electrical Safety Initiative" for 2025.From their main office at 14608 Smokey Point Blvd STE 3, Marysville, WA 98271, the team at Melby Electric has seen how much things have changed. Many homes in our area were built a long time ago. Their electrical systems were not made to handle all the new things we use today. This new plan is designed to help homeowners understand if their home is ready for modern life and to help them make it safer.Is Your Home's Electrical System Ready for Today?The most important part of a home's electrical system is the panel, which is usually a gray metal box in the garage or a closet. This panel is like the brain of the system. But if a home is old, the panel might be too small for all of our new electronics. When a panel is overworked, it can cause problems, like power going out or even a fire. A big part of the new safety plan is to help homeowners check their panels and upgrade them if needed. A new, bigger panel can handle more power for things like new kitchen appliances, a home office, and even charging an electric car.Getting Ready for an Electric CarMore and more people in Washington are buying electric cars. It might seem easy to just plug a car into a regular wall outlet, but that is not the best or safest way. A regular outlet can take a very long time to charge a car and can put too much stress on the home's wiring. As part of their initiative, Melby Electric is offering safe electrical services for installing special EV chargers. These chargers fill up the car's battery much faster and are built to handle the power safely.Small Changes Can Make a Big DifferenceThe safety plan also helps people with small, easy upgrades. This includes putting in special child-proof outlets to keep little kids safe from shocks. It also includes adding outlets with USB ports built right in, so you don't need so many clumsy adapters. Another important upgrade is a whole-home surge protector. This device helps protect expensive things like TVs and computers from being damaged during a power surge.“In 2025, we're putting more demand on our home's electrical systems than ever before, from smart gadgets to electric cars,” says Jake Melby of Melby Electric. “Our job is to make sure all of that is done safely. With our new initiative, we're here to provide our neighbors with safe, reliable power. It’s about keeping our community safe and making sure their homes work perfectly for modern life.”About Melby ElectricMelby Electric is a trusted electrician in Snohomish County that has served the local community for over 10 years. They provide a full range of electrical services for homes and businesses, including panel upgrades, EV charger installations, and general electrical repairs. They are known for their focus on safety, honesty, and reliable work.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.