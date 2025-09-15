South Canyon Construction of Orangevale, California Has a New Plan to Stop Retaining Walls from Failing

Landscaped front yard with stone walls and driveway done by South Canyon Construction Backyard pool with landscaped hill and retaining wall done by South Canyon Construction Backyard swimming pool with stone wall and lush trees done by South Canyon Construction South_Canyon_Logo

South Canyon Construction announces a new initiative to build engineered retaining walls that prevent common failures in Sacramento County, CA.

ORANGEVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- All around the Sacramento area, many homeowners have retaining walls in their yards to hold back dirt on hills. But a lot of these walls are starting to lean, crack, or even fall down. This is a big, expensive, and dangerous problem.To help fix this, a local company, South Canyon Construction , is starting a new "Engineering-First Initiative" for 2025. Working from their main yard at 7520 Telegraph Ave, Orangevale, CA 95662, the team sees these broken walls all the time and has a plan to build new ones that are made to last for decades.Why So Many Walls Are BreakingThe biggest reason a retaining wall fails is water. When it rains, water soaks into the ground behind the wall. This trapped water gets very heavy and pushes hard against the wall. If there is no way for the water to escape, the pushing pressure will eventually cause even a strong-looking wall to crack and break. The new plan from South Canyon Construction is focused on solving this water problem first, before any blocks are ever laid.Another big reason walls fail is that they don’t have a strong base. Just like a house, a retaining wall needs a solid foundation under the ground to keep it from moving or sinking. Many broken walls were built on a weak or shallow base, which means they were never going to last.How the New, Safer Plan WorksThe "Engineering-First Initiative" means that every wall is planned like a serious structure, not just a simple garden project. The team’s Retaining Wall Services now follow a strict process to make sure every wall is safe and strong.First, they solve the water problem. For every single wall they build, they put in a special drainage system behind it. This includes special pipes and gravel that let the water safely drain away. This stops the water pressure from ever building up, which is the most important step to making a wall last.Second, they build a powerful foundation. The team digs deep into the ground to create a thick base made of special, compacted gravel. This deep base acts like an anchor, holding the wall steady and keeping it from shifting over the years. This is a key part of their work as a professional Landscaping Contractor in Orangevale “In 2025, we want homeowners to understand that a retaining wall is a serious structure, not just a landscaping project,” says Dennis from South Canyon Construction. “We see too many failures in the Sacramento area because of shortcuts with drainage and the foundation. Our new plan is simple: we focus on building a wall that is engineered right from the ground up, so it protects your property and gives you peace of mind for decades to come.”About South Canyon ConstructionSouth Canyon Construction is a local company that helps homeowners in Orangevale and the greater Sacramento area. They are known for being experts in building strong, long-lasting retaining walls. Their focus on engineering and solving problems like drainage and weak foundations makes them a trusted choice for protecting and improving properties in the community.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.