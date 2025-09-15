United States Green IT Market Growth Driven by Sustainability & Energy Efficiency | DataM Intelligence

Green IT market

Green IT market is expanding as enterprises adopt eco-friendly data centers, energy-efficient hardware, and sustainable IT solutions to cut costs and emissions.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Green IT market has been gaining rapid traction, reaching a market size of USD 27.98 billion in 2024, and is projected to surge to approximately USD 90.41 billion by 2032, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 15.79% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2032.Introduction to Green ITGreen IT refers to the strategic integration of environmentally responsible practices in the design, operation, and disposal of information technology systems. Since its inception with the EPA's Energy Star program in 1992, Green IT has evolved into a multifaceted domain encompassing energy-efficient hardware, virtualization, cloud computing, data center reconfiguration, and software optimization. The objective is to minimize hazardous material use, optimize energy consumption, and promote sustainable lifecycle management of IT assets. The push for Green IT is considerably fueled by mounting regulatory pressures worldwide. Stringent frameworks such as the European Union's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), the UK's Sustainable Disclosure Regulation (SDR), and evolving US Securities and Exchange Commission requirements are compelling enterprises to transparently report environmental impact and adopt sustainable operations. Additionally, key markets including Singapore and China are proactively limiting energy-intensive data centers and promoting sustainable resources through policy-driven incentives.Increasing awareness among consumers and corporate stakeholders about environmental stewardship further accelerates adoption. Enterprises recognize the significant energy consumption of IT infrastructure data centers alone account for about 2% of US electricity use and seek solutions reducing operational carbon footprints while enhancing efficiency through virtualization and cloud services.Challenges Facing the MarketDespite strong drivers, the Green IT sector confronts hurdles such as the high capital expenditure required for infrastructure modernization, including energy-efficient data centers and advanced cooling solutions. Many organizations, especially SMEs, grapple with budget constraints and skill shortages needed to orchestrate complex IT transitions.Moreover, regulatory ambiguity and the lack of standardized metrics for sustainable software development and hardware optimization limit consistency in implementation. Legacy IT systems present compatibility challenges, requiring full-scale overhauls to meet emerging green standards.Market Players: Accenture, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell Inc., Google, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation, Infosys Limited, Microsoft, Wipro.United States: Recent Industry Developments✅ In September 2025, Microsoft announced a $500 million investment to scale green IT infrastructure across its U.S. data centers. The initiative integrates renewable-powered servers. It accelerates progress toward net-zero by 2030.✅ In August 2025, Google launched its carbon-intelligent computing platform nationwide. The system shifts workloads to times of higher renewable availability. It reduces emissions across U.S. cloud regions.✅ In July 2025, Amazon Web Services (AWS) unveiled liquid-cooled, energy-efficient chips for hyperscale operations. The chips cut energy use by 25%. They strengthen AWS’s sustainable cloud offerings.✅ In June 2025, Dell Technologies expanded its circular IT program with large-scale hardware recycling in Texas. The initiative reduces e-waste. It supplies secondary materials for new devices.✅ In May 2025, HP introduced low-carbon laptops made with 70% recycled aluminum. The products are ENERGY STAR certified. They reflect growing U.S. demand for sustainable IT hardware.Japan: Recent Industry Developments✅ In September 2025, Fujitsu launched a nationwide green IT services platform. It integrates carbon footprint monitoring for enterprises. The system helps Japanese companies align with ESG targets.✅ In August 2025, NEC unveiled AI-driven cooling optimization across its data centers. The technology reduces power usage effectiveness (PUE). It boosts operational efficiency in Japan’s digital infrastructure.✅ In July 2025, NTT Data partnered with renewable energy providers to power its IT operations. The collaboration enables 100% green electricity usage. It supports Japan’s digital decarbonization roadmap.✅ In June 2025, Sony introduced eco-designed servers using bio-based plastics. The innovation reduces lifecycle carbon emissions by 30%. It expands Sony’s green IT hardware portfolio.✅ In May 2025, Hitachi developed blockchain-based carbon tracking for IT supply chains. The system enhances transparency. It helps enterprises meet compliance under Japan’s carbon neutrality framework.Segmentation Insights• By Product/Service: The market offers hardware such as energy-efficient servers and storage, as well as software and services focusing on monitoring, data analytics, and carbon accounting.• By Deployment: Cloud-based systems dominate due to scalability and reduced hardware footprint, while on-premises deployments remain significant among traditional enterprises.• By Industry: Telecommunications and IT especially lead adoption, given massive infrastructure and energy demands, followed by BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, government, and utilities sectors actively pursuing sustainability goals.Regional LandscapeEurope emerges as a global leader in Green IT adoption, driven by strong regulatory frameworks, such as the CSRD, and a focus on circular economy principles. Europe emerges as a global leader in Green IT adoption, driven by strong regulatory frameworks, such as the CSRD, and a focus on circular economy principles. Strategic Developments and InnovationsInnovative initiatives include IBM's collaboration with the United Nations on AI-driven energy modeling, Dell's comprehensive AI portfolio to optimize energy usage in data centers, and Hewlett Packard's investment in carbon accounting start-ups.The market also witnesses a growing emphasis on optimizing software efficiency to complement hardware innovations, moving towards sustainable coding practices and lifecycle management to maximize environmental benefits.ConclusionThe Green IT market is at the forefront of the digital transformation-sustainability nexus, driven by regulatory mandates, technological advancements, and evolving corporate responsibility paradigms. Organizations embracing Green IT not only comply with environmental policies but also achieve operational savings and bolster brand equity. The sustained momentum projected through 2032 promises significant opportunities for technology providers, cloud operators, and service integrators championing eco-friendly innovation.

