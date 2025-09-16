HALLOWEEN SEASON BEGINS AT BUFFALO BILL’S HOUSE WITH ANNUAL FALL GUIDED HOUSE TOURS

Precious Moments at Buffalo Bill's House

Tour the Famous Filming Location of “The Silence of the Lambs” Classic Final Guided House Tours of the Season Overnight Stays also Available

PERRYOPOLIS, PA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Buffalo Bill’s House , the real filming location where the cinematic climax of the five-time Academy Award winning film The Silence of the Lambs was filmed, will once again offer limited fall guided house tours set to take place this year on the weekends of Sept 26th– 28th and during Halloween weekend, Oct. 24th – 26th. Buffalo Bill’s House recently achieved its 250th five-star google review as an overnight accommodation.During each of the exclusive tours, a small group of guests will be able to visit the inside of Buffalo Bill’s House in its entirety as well as the rolling two-acre surrounding property. Tours will be conducted by Buffalo Bill’s House owner, Chris Rowan, and will last approximately two hours in length. Guests will be permitted to take pictures of their favorite on-site “Silence” filming locations throughout the house and are encouraged to re-enact movie scenes that were shot at Buffalo Bill’s House for a true interactive experience.Tours are $69.00 per person and the following September and Halloween weekend 2025 dates are currently available:SEPTEMBER WEEKEND TOURSFRIDAY, 9/26:1-3pm4-6pmSATURDAY 9/27:10am-12pm1-3pm4-6pmSUNDAY 9/28:10am-12pm1-3pmOCTOBER HALLOWEEN WEEKEND TOURSFRIDAY, 10/24:11am– 1pmONLY ONE TOUR TODAY!SATURDAY, 10/25:10am-12pm1pm – 3pm4pm – 6pm7-9pmSUNDAY, 10/26:10am-12pm1pm – 3pm To book a tour now, please access this link:Upcoming tours: https://www.buffalobillshouse.com/upcoming-tours Additional Tour Details: https://www.buffalobillshouse.com/tour-details Among the most popular attractions at Buffalo Bill’s House is the interactive well set, a replica of the infamous well in the movie that is uncannily realistic. Constructed of real granite, and located in the spooky basement of the house, the well features gruesome accents from the movie, including bloody fingernail scratches inside the well wall. Brave guests can physically enter the four feet deep well for some realistic photo opps. Upon entering the interactive well set, guests will be greeted by sounds of dripping water along with sound clips from the film of the victim Catherine Martin (played by Brooke Smith) screaming for her life. Additional props include a stuffed animal “Precious,” the killer’s beloved dog, a bucket, including lotion, which can be raised and lowered, as well knob & tube lighting to add to the eerie effect. To complete the chilling scene, there is also a hose for guests who want to channel Buffalo Bill’s character.The interactive well film set was built in partnership with legendary Special Effects Make-Up Artist (and lifelong Pittsburgh resident) Tom Savini and the talented faculty and students of his Special Make Up Effects Program at Douglas Education Center in Monessen, PA.‘Buffalo Bill’s Workshop of Horrors,’ is also located in the basement of the house, where home owner Rowan (who is an art director and prop stylist by profession) has re-created the famous Buffalo Bill’s dance set from the film complete with vintage Singer sewing machine, disco ball, four female mannequins dressed in original ‘80’s garb to resemble the ones in the movie, as well as a full length mirror and Buffalo Bill style kimono for guests’ use, designed to help fans “get their tuck on” while they live out their Buffalo Bill fantasies. To truly set the mood, “Goodbye Horses,” the haunting song that plays during the famous Buffalo Bill dance scene, goes on auto play, as folks enter the basement.On the top floor of the house, guests will be pleased to find ‘Buffalo Bill’s Playhouse,’ a full retro-inspired game room that features a large screen TV complete with an 800+ library of select 70’s, 80’s and 90’s films on DVD and VHS to enjoy. The Playhouse also features a host of full-sized classic arcade video games including Asteroids, Pac Man, Super Street Fighter, Terminator 2, Galaga, NBA Jam and Crazy Taxi. More recent video game additions to the collection include Mortal Kombat, The Simpsons, Centipede and Final Fight. There is also a pool table that, when flipped over, doubles as an air hockey table.The Silence of the Lambs memorabilia is on full display as well throughout Buffalo Bill’s House, including original artwork by fans, real taxidermy deaths-head moths, an original copy of the production blueprints of the house, a call sheet that was issued to the cast and crew, and even two production utilized pieces of wallpaper, which were screen-used in The Silence of the Lambs.In addition, for the fifth year in a row, Buffalo Bill’s House has been invited to participate in the Soldiers and Sailors Museum Silence of the Lambs Night 2025 on Friday, Oct. 24th from 5:30-10:00pm. The museum, which is located in Pittsburgh, is the site where the original “cage” scene with actor Anthony Hopkins, who played the terrifying Dr. Hannibal Lecter, carried out his gruesome escape. Come on down and meet us at our booth!Exclusive Buffalo Bill’s House gift souvenirs and apparel are available for purchase at the special Soldiers and Sailors event, as well as at the conclusion of each Buffalo Bill’s House tour. Merchandise includes the new ‘Killer Kayenne’ Hot Sauce, ‘Lotion in the Basket’ earrings, a ‘Silence of the Jams’ loose leaf black tea set complete with heart-sharped tea infuser with deaths-head moth charm, and a soap bar line – six scented bars with unique scenes from the film imbedded in the soap, and deaths-heads moth hair clips. These newer items join These newer items join the popular branded items including T-Shirts, Hooded Sweatshirts, ‘Skin Suit Soft’ Body Lotion, Coffee Mugs, “Precious” the Puppy plush animals, Enamel Pins, Lip Balm, Magnets, Tote Bags, and ‘Get Your Tuck On’ Bumper Stickers. For the serious collector, there are a limited number of real taxidermy Death’s-Head Moths set in a gilded frame with a Buffalo Bill’s House backdrop.To book a stay, call 1.833.BUFFBILL or email stay@buffalobillshouse.com. Winter Sale running now on overnight stays. 25% OFF applied for 2 or more nights. 30% OFF for 4 nights or more.

