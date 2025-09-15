Moutai Dream Red by Heng Luo and Yi Huang Wins Platinum in A' Packaging Design Awards

Moutai Dream Red

Heng Luo and Yi Huang's Innovative Packaging Design for Moutai Dream Red Earns Top Honors in Prestigious International Competition

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a remarkable achievement, the packaging design "Moutai Dream Red" by Heng Luo and Yi Huang has been awarded the prestigious Platinum A' Design Award in the Packaging Design category. This highly respected recognition from the A' Design Awards , one of the world's leading design competitions, underscores the exceptional creativity and innovation embodied in the Moutai Dream Red packaging.The Platinum A' Design Award for Moutai Dream Red holds significant relevance for the packaging industry and its stakeholders. This recognition not only celebrates the outstanding design capabilities of Heng Luo and Yi Huang but also sets a new benchmark for excellence in packaging design. The award-winning design showcases how innovative packaging solutions can effectively communicate brand identity, enhance user experience, and contribute to the advancement of the industry as a whole.Moutai Dream Red's packaging design is a masterpiece of creativity and craftsmanship. The vibrant Chinese red color scheme, seamlessly integrated with Moutai's wine culture, exudes a fashionable Oriental aesthetic. The illustration of Moutai's mascot, "Xiao Mao," invitingly raises a glass, welcoming the world to join in celebration. The design incorporates renewable and eco-friendly specialty paper, combined with advanced techniques such as hot stamping and UV printing, promoting sustainability while maintaining a high-end appeal.This prestigious recognition for Moutai Dream Red's packaging design serves as an inspiration for Heng Luo and Yi Huang to continue pushing the boundaries of creativity and innovation in their future projects. The award not only validates their exceptional design skills but also motivates them to further explore new possibilities in packaging design, contributing to the evolution of the industry and setting new standards for excellence.Moutai Dream Red was designed by Heng Luo and Yi Huang, who collaborated closely to bring this exceptional packaging concept to life.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Moutai Dream Red packaging design at:About Heng Luo and Yi HuangHeng Luo and Yi Huang are accomplished designers from China with extensive experience in the design industry. With a strong foundation in design theory and a collaborative approach, they excel at understanding clients' needs and delivering innovative solutions. Heng Luo and Yi Huang constantly stay attuned to the latest trends and developments in the design field, allowing them to continuously enhance their skills and adapt to the evolving industry landscape.About Moutai Industrial Design CenterMoutai Industrial Design Center is the creative design agency of Kweichow Moutai Group, responsible for coordinating product planning, research and development, and innovative designs across the entire group. With a dedicated team of 17 staff members, the Center has successfully completed over 110 projects. LHD, founded by renowned designer Mr. Luo Heng, is a leading domestic brand design company that offers a comprehensive range of services, including brand planning, product industrial design, film and television production, and prototyping. LHD is committed to promoting Oriental ceramics and liquor culture and has garnered numerous international and domestic design awards.About Platinum A' Design AwardThe Platinum A' Design Award is a prestigious accolade that recognizes designs at the forefront of innovation and creativity. Awarded to exceptional works that demonstrate remarkable artistic and technical proficiency, this honor highlights the recipients' commitment to advancing art, science, design, and technology. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an influential and expert jury panel, ensuring that only the most outstanding designs are recognized. Platinum A' Design Award winners are celebrated for their significant contributions to shaping the aesthetics and trends of our time, promoting sustainable development, and enhancing the quality of life.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an esteemed international design competition that recognizes and promotes superior products and projects across all industries. Organized annually since 2008, the A' Design Award welcomes entries from designers, agencies, manufacturers, and brands worldwide. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, a distinguished jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to acknowledge and celebrate innovative designs that positively impact society, contributing to the creation of a better world. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at: https://packagingdesignaward.com

