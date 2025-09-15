Mystical Serpent by Phaidesign Wins Platinum in A' Fine Art Design Awards

Mystical Serpent

Phaidesign's Innovative Light Art Installation Recognized with Prestigious A' Design Award in Fine Arts and Art Installation Design Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected award in the field of fine art design, has announced Mystical Serpent by Phaidesign as the winner of the Platinum A' Design Award in the Fine Arts and Art Installation Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Mystical Serpent within the fine art industry, positioning it as an exceptional example of creativity and innovation.Mystical Serpent's recognition with the A' Fine Arts and Art Installation Design Award is not only a testament to Phaidesign's design prowess but also a reflection of the installation's relevance to current trends and needs within the fine art industry. The design aligns with industry standards and practices while offering practical benefits for users, the industry, and other stakeholders through its innovative approach to light art installations.Mystical Serpent is a captivating light art installation that seamlessly blends serpent legends from ancient China and Rome. The winding 3D inflatable snake body, crafted from lightweight recyclable materials, intertwines with the facade of a century-old building in Shanghai, China. The installation creates a pseudo-3D effect by covering the walls with printed murals and pasting glass stickers, connecting the horizontal and vertical spaces to create a stunning three-dimensional visual experience.The recognition of Mystical Serpent with the A' Fine Arts and Art Installation Design Award serves as a catalyst for Phaidesign to continue pushing the boundaries of design and innovation in future projects. This achievement not only validates the creative vision behind Mystical Serpent but also motivates the Phaidesign team to explore new avenues for artistic expression and cultural fusion in their upcoming endeavors.Mystical Serpent was brought to life by the talented team at Phaidesign, including Creative Director Weijie Yang, Designer Jiewen Luo, Designer Linhui Miao, and Designer Yanlong Li. Their collective expertise and dedication to the project have resulted in a truly remarkable installation that pushes the boundaries of light art and cultural storytelling.About PhaidesignPhaidesign, founded by Weijie Yang in 2011, is a prestigious design studio based in China. With a focus on art merchandise design and independent product launches, Phaidesign has collaborated with renowned institutions such as the National Museum of China and PSA Shanghai. Weijie Yang, a graduate of Tongji University and Domus Academy Milano, brings his expertise as a designer and educator to the studio, having won numerous design competitions and exhibited works in prestigious venues worldwide.About The InletThe Inlet is a unique symbol of Shanghai-style architecture, incorporating both Chinese and Western architectural cultures within the Life Hub @ Bund Central in Hongkou District, Shanghai. Invested, developed, and operated by the Chongbang Group, The Inlet spans an area of 15,000 square meters, comprising 8 alleyways, 60 Shikumen houses, and 8 independent buildings. This renovated and protected block plays a significant role in inheriting and promoting Shanghai-style culture while adding new highlights to the city's cultural landscape.About Platinum A' Design AwardThe Platinum A' Design Award is a distinguished recognition granted to designs that exemplify exceptional innovation and societal impact within the Fine Arts and Art Installation Design category. Recipients are celebrated for their role in shaping contemporary aesthetics and trends while demonstrating remarkable artistic and technical proficiency. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, fine art industry experts, journalists, and academics, ensuring that only the most deserving works receive this prestigious accolade.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. With a mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, the A' Design Award welcomes entries from visionary fine art designers, innovative agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential entities across all industries and countries. By participating in this prestigious award, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain global exposure, and contribute to the advancement of the fine art industry. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at the following URL:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.