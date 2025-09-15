Vacuum Insulation Panels Market Outlook Highlights Significant Revenue Growth by 2030

Vacuum Insulation Panels Market, by Type

The vacuum insulation panels (VIPs) market was valued at $8.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $12.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2023–2032.

Key Growth Drivers
- Rising demand from the construction industry
- Expansion of the packaging sector

Restraints
- High production cost of VIPs
- Limited manufacturing capacity

Opportunities
- Growing emphasis on energy codes & green building regulations
- Surge in retrofitting and renovation projects
- Expanding infrastructure in emerging economies

Segment Insights:

By Type
- Flat Panels: Held ~60% share in 2022; dominant due to construction sector demand.
- Special Shape Panels: Fastest-growing segment (CAGR 4.9%) for applications in machinery, pipelines, and irregular spaces.

By Raw Material
- Metals: Largest share (~60% in 2022), ideal for refrigerated containers, warehouses, and temperature-sensitive logistics.
- Plastics: Poised for fastest growth (CAGR 5.0%) owing to lightweight and thin design, suitable for appliances and automotive components.

By End-Use
- Construction: Largest segment (~50% in 2022), driven by infrastructure growth in developing countries.
- Others: Highest CAGR (5.7%), supported by IoT integration and smart technologies in appliances.

By Region
- Asia-Pacific: Dominated with >40% revenue share in 2022 and expected to maintain leadership, growing at a CAGR of 5.1%. Rapid urbanization, government-backed infrastructure projects, and demand for energy-efficient solutions fuel growth.

Leading Market Players
- BASF SE
- Kingspan Group plc
- Panasonic Holdings Corporation
- Microtherm
- Evonik Industries AG
- va-Q-tec AG
- Avery Dennison Corporation
- Morgan Advanced Materials
- Kevothermal, LLC
- Knauf Insulation

These players focus on product innovation, strategic collaborations, expansions, and joint ventures to strengthen their market position.

About Us
Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

