Cobalt Launches Intelligence Platform Powered by Proprietary Insights for the Blockchain Ecosystem

Cobalt, a pioneering startup focused on building breakthrough collective intelligence, today announced the launch of its comprehensive data platform

SINGAPORE, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cobalt , a pioneering startup focused on building breakthrough collective intelligence, today announced the launch of its comprehensive data platform featuring proprietary insights and expert analysis from across the blockchain ecosystem.The platform delivers unparalleled market intelligence by aggregating proprietary insights from the most influential protocols and companies in the blockchain space. This comprehensive approach enables financial institutions to access comprehensive data and research capabilities in an increasingly complex and rapidly evolving market. Cobalt's platform is specifically designed to meet the sophisticated research and intelligence needs of hedge funds, family offices, and blockchain protocols."Hedge funds and family offices are some of Cobalt’s core customers. They require a level of market intelligence that goes far beyond what's available through conventional research channels," said Daniel Blay, Founder of Cobalt. "These institutions need access to the same caliber of insights that drive decisions at the protocol level. For our customers, our platform bridges that gap by providing proprietary data and research capabilities not available elsewhere.”Based in ex-Coinbase CTO Balaji Srinivasan's prestigious Network State , Cobalt benefits from a world-class network of visionary entrepreneurs and technologists. The Network State's focus on building the future through accelerating technology startups at the intersection of AI and blockchain perfectly aligns with Cobalt's mission to revolutionize finance by building breakthrough collective intelligence.Blay was previously a Vice President at Zipline, the largest global drone network, responsible for the company's international expansion in frontier markets. He holds a BA in Econometrics from the University of Sydney.

