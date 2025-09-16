Biogasclean and Concord Group partner to boost renewable fuel production in Southeast Asia

L-R: Mr Datuk Khairuddin Bin Tan Sri Mohd Hussin, CEO of Concord Group, Mr Dato’ Haji Mad Zaidi bin Mohd, Malaysia’s Secretary General - Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation and Mr Niels Jensen, CEO of Biogasclean

A new agreement will create green fuel from palm oil mill by-products, supporting sustainable fuel production and economic growth

ODENSE SØ, DENMARK, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Biogasclean, a leading manufacturer of market-leading desulfurization and methanation equipment, today announced a new partnership agreement with Malaysia-based Concord Group to develop seven new renewable energy sites across Malaysia. The collaboration will provide market-leading, proven European cleantech solutions to transform biogas derived from palm oil mill effluent (POME) into green energy. This partnership will leverage advanced biological desulfurization and methanation technology from Biogasclean, to produce sustainable energy and significantly reduce carbon emissions and waste.The Biogasclean technology will purify biogas produced from POME via anaerobic digestion, that will be used to generate green electricity to be fed into the Malaysian electricity grid. Looking ahead, the partnership also opens opportunities to upgrade biogas into biomethane for gas grid injection or liquefaction to create Bio-LNG, enabling its use as a low-carbon fuel for marine and road transport.The agreement was signed by Niels Jensen, CEO of Biogasclean and Mr Datuk Khairuddin Bin Tan Sri Mohd Hussin, CEO of Concord Group, at EXPO 2025 in Osaka, Japan, in the presence of Malaysia’s Secretary General - Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, Mr Dato’ Haji Mad Zaidi bin Mohd and Anton Kjoelby, Commercial Officer - Energy, of the Royal Danish Embassy in Tokyo, Japan.In Southeast Asia, where governments are committed to achieving net-zero, demand is growing rapidly for high-quality, traceable green fuels, particularly for export to markets such as Singapore. Supportive policies on clean energy, sustainable infrastructure, and transparent climate-related disclosures, combined with an extensive Free Trade Agreement network between Singapore and its local trading partners, further strengthen the region’s role in the global green economy, which has seen rapid growth.According to the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), Singapore's transformation of its energy and chemicals sector has seen its green economy increase significantly over recent years, with the number of companies generating green revenues more than doubling since 2016. National initiatives such as the Singapore Green Plan 2030 and the Singapore-Asia Taxonomy for Sustainable Finance underpin the country's ambition to become a global green growth hub.

