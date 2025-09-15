Exodus Counseling Announces Virtual Christian Counseling in Franklin, TN for Adults, Teens, and Families

Franklin residents now have access to Christian counseling in Franklin that integrates faith-based therapy, mental health research, and whole-person care

Fairview, TN – Exodus Counseling and Mentorship is happy to announce the launch of its virtual Christian counselling in Franklin, TN, for adults, teens and families.

Finding a therapist who respects an individual’s Christian faith shouldn’t feel impossible, yet for many Franklin families, that’s exactly what it has become. Parents ask: “Will my therapist work against my faith?” or worse, “Will my child’s therapist turn them against their faith and me?” In today’s mental health landscape, those concerns are valid.

Founded to provide something genuinely different: Christian counseling in Franklin, TN that not only supports faith, but is rooted in it. Far from everyday talk therapy, Exodus Counseling combines cutting-edge mental health research with the timeless wisdom of Christian teaching, serving adults and teens across Franklin through secure virtual sessions.

“We’re not going to heal the current mental health crisis by alienating people from the Truth. That’s exactly what got us here in the first place,” said Exodus co-founder Patrick Smith. “People connect to the truth, to what’s real, even when it’s unpleasant or hard to hear. We were created to connect, not only to each other but with our Creator — and in our disconnected culture, it’s easy to see why there is rampant mental disorder. We need to restore those roots by living truthfully.”

With the belief that what an individual eats, how they sleep, and that their physical health directly impacts their mental well-being — and yes, even their spiritual state. Drawing from breakthrough research in metabolic psychiatry from Harvard’s Dr. Chris Palmer and Stanford’s Dr. Shebani Sethi, Exodus Counseling in Franklin is pioneering this approach.

“Connecting the dots and aligning your health in all areas is where we experience progress. When things are properly aligned, life falls into place,” added Smith.

Exodus Counseling integrates metabolic health principles with Christian counseling in Franklin to deliver holistic care that addresses mind, body, and spirit together.

For Christian parents, one of the biggest fears about therapy is simple: ‘will this person try to undermine everything we’ve taught our children?’ At Exodus Counseling, that fear can finally be put to rest.

“Our shared Christian beliefs are the golden thread across everything we do,” confirmed co-founder Sean Harding. “We’re not going to turn your teenager against you or Christian Truth — in fact, our Franklin counseling services bring these things together to help them see and live more truthfully within our faith.”

This faith-integrated approach covers everything from depression and anxiety to trauma recovery, addiction counseling, family therapy, and couples counseling. All services are grounded in Christian teaching while using clinically proven methods such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy and other evidence-based approaches.

All Exodus Counseling services happen virtually, meaning Franklin residents can access professional Christian counseling from the comfort of home. Research shows virtual therapy is just as effective as in-person sessions — with added flexibility, privacy, and convenience. Exodus Counseling delivers online Christian counseling in Franklin and Williamson County for busy families seeking care that aligns with their faith.

About Exodus Counseling and Mentorship

Exodus Counseling is a virtual Christian counseling practice based in Franklin, Tennessee. The company provides faith-based therapy for adults, teens, couples, and families, including counseling for anxiety, depression, trauma, addiction, and relationship challenges. By integrating Christian teaching, clinically proven therapy methods, and metabolic health insights, Exodus Counseling provides holistic Christian counseling in Franklin and Williamson County that supports — rather than challenges — Christian faith.

More Information

To learn more about Exodus Counseling and Mentorship and, please visit the website at https://www.exoduscounseling.org/locations/therapists-franklin-tn.

https://thenewsfront.com/exodus-counseling-announces-virtual-christian-counseling-in-franklin-tn-for-adults-teens-and-families/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.