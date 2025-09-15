OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Valtonen to visit Belgrade and Prishtinë/Priština

VIENNA/HELSINKI, 15 September 2025 — The OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Finland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Elina Valtonen, will visit Belgrade and Prishtinë/Priština from 15 to 16 September.

During the visit, she will hold meetings with high-level officials and discuss security issues across the region. Minister Valtonen will also engage with civil society representatives and visit the OSCE Missions in both cities. In Belgrade, she will meet with beneficiaries of the Center for Youth Integration, while in Prishtinë/Priština she will speak with representatives of the OSCE Dialogue Academy Network of Alumnae.

Press Opportunities

In Belgrade, Chairperson-in-Office Valtonen will deliver remarks to the press on 15 September from 16:05 at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Serbia. An invitation will follow from the Ministry.

There will also be a photo opportunity at 17:15, in connection with the meeting with beneficiaries of the Center for Youth Integration, address: Café 16, Cetinjska 15a.

In Prishtinë/Priština, Chairperson-in-Office Valtonen will deliver remarks to the press on 16 September from 11:45 at the OSCE Mission in Kosovo headquarters. An invitation will follow from the Mission.

Inquiries

Matias Pajula, Special Adviser to the Minister for Foreign Affairs, tel. +358 295 350 571

Marja Rosvall, Team Leader, Task Force for the Finnish OSCE Chairpersonship, tel. +358 295 350 347

The email addresses of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs are in the format firstname.lastname@gov.fi.