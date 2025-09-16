Delivery Management Software Market to Exceed US $4.97 Billion by 2029, with 11.8 CAGR: The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Delivery Management Software Market From 2024 To 2029?

In recent times, there has been substantial growth in the size of the delivery management software market. The market, which is predicted to rise from $2.83 billion in 2024 to $3.18 billion in 2025, is set to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%. The surge in growth during the historic period is a direct result of the increasing demand for transparency and accountability, the growth of the urban population, the emergence of on-demand services and a concentrated effort towards sustainability.

The market size for delivery management software is projected to experience a swift expansion in the coming years, reaching $4.97 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. This substantial growth in the forecasted period can be linked to several factors such as the need for contact-less delivery alternatives, real-time tracking demand, prioritization of consumer experience, route optimization requirements, and escalating competition. Noteworthy trends expected in this forecasted period comprise technological innovations, advances in mobile technology, integration with devices connected to the Internet of Things, and predictive maintenance powered by artificial intelligence (AI).

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Delivery Management Software Market?

The delivery management software market is set to grow given the increasing permeation of e-commerce. E-commerce, an online business model that aids the trade of goods and services through the Internet, is seeing its popularity rise due to its convenience, wider internet availability, and change in consumer inclination towards online shopping. E-commerce leverages delivery management software to streamline delivery routes, offer real-time tracking, and improve the customer's experience by guaranteeing punctual and clear deliveries, thereby amplifying operational competence and customer pleasure. For instance, the United States Census Bureau, a governmental organization in the US, stated that in February 2024, e-commerce sales were expected to hit $1,118.7 billion in 2023, recording a 7.6% (±1.2%) surge from 2022. In contrast, total retail sales experienced a 2.1% (±0.4%) climb in the same timeframe. E-commerce sales in 2023 accounted for 15.4% of all sales, as opposed to 14.7% in 2022. Consequently, the rising permeation of e-commerce is fuelling the expansion of the delivery management software market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Delivery Management Software Market?

Major players in the Delivery Management Software include:

• Uber Technologies Inc.

• DoorDash Inc.

• Postmates Inc.

• Zetes Group

• Descartes Systems Group

• Kerridge Commercial Systems Information

• Metapack Ltd.

• Bringg Delivery Technologies Ltd.

• WorkWave LLC

• Jungleworks

What Are The Top Trends In The Delivery Management Software Industry?

Leading businesses in the delivery management software market are focusing on making advances in their services, such as creating efficient dispatching platforms to enhance the last-phase of delivery process. The concept of intelligent dispatching platforms pertains to digital solutions that automate the distribution of delivery duties to drivers, thus, improving operational productivity and reducing costs related to last-mile deliveries. For example, in July 2023, Kosmo Tech Pte Ltd, a tech firm based in Singapore, introduced new solutions for fleet and route optimization. These cutting-edge tools are aimed to enhance last-mile delivery operations for enterprises. They enable businesses to formulate the best delivery routes, track drivers in real-time and cut down on delivery expenses by almost 20%. The fleet management facet allows corporations to recruit and manage their drivers effectively, giving them the ability to set boundaries for delivery vehicles and assign the best routes as per their unique needs. Moreover, the route optimization aspect expedites the planning stage by quickly forming the most productive routes, bearing in mind customer needs and fleet capacity. Collectively, these solutions ease operations, amplify efficiency, and heighten the overall delivery experience for both the companies and their clients.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Delivery Management Software Market Segments

The delivery management softwaremarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Deployment: On-Premise, Software As A Service Based

2) By Pricing : Subscription-Based, Pay-As-You-Go

3) By Enterprise Size: Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprise

4) By End-User: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Retail And E-Commerce, Manufacturing, Healthcare And Life Sciences, Telecommunication And Information Technology, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By On-Premise: Standalone Delivery Management Software, Enterprise Resource Planning (Erp)-Integrated Delivery Solutions, Customizable Delivery Management Systems, On-Premise Route Optimization Tools, In-House Fleet Management Solutions, Local Server-Based Delivery Tracking Systems

2) By Software As A Service (Saas) Based: Cloud-Based Delivery Management Platforms, Subscription-Based Delivery Tracking Solutions, Cloud-Integrated Fleet Management Solutions, Saas Route Optimization And Scheduling Tools, On-Demand Delivery Management Services, Mobile-Enabled Saas Delivery Management Solutions, End-To-End Delivery Saas Solutions (From Order To Tracking)

Which Regions Are Dominating The Delivery Management Software Market Landscape?

In 2024, the delivery management software market was led by the Asia-Pacific region. The projected growth status for the regions in the report encompass Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

