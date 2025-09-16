Discover the best Japanese food at WAGYU YAKINIKU SHOGUN, a Tokyo restaurant with All-You-Can-Eat Wagyu & Kobe Beef

Premium meats centered around Kobe beef Yakiniku grilled on natural lava stones Premium meats centered around Kobe beef Fresh, high-quality beef Premium meats centered around Kobe beef

Grilled on natural lava stones, premium Wagyu and Kobe beef await. A unique yakiniku experience in the heart of Tokyo.

SHIBUYA-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Value Food Co., Ltd. has announced the full-scale launch of WAGYU YAKINIKU SHOGUN, their first restaurant featuring a premium Wagyu experience, in Shibuya.

Located just steps from Shibuya Station, WAGYU YAKINIKU SHOGUN-将軍- offers an unforgettable all-you-can-eat experience with authentic Wagyu and Kobe beef, grilled on natural lava stones. The result? Juicy, tender cuts with rich flavor sealed in every bite.

Unlike typical buffets, SHOGUN serves only premium-quality meats — including Kobe beef, Japan’s most prestigious delicacy. Pork, chicken, and fresh vegetables are also available, with each table featuring a personal grill so you can cook your meal to perfection.

Enhance every bite with matcha salt, wasabi, Himalayan pink salt, and house-made dipping sauces. Whether you're dining solo, with friends, or celebrating a birthday, SHOGUN offers a warm, stylish atmosphere with English-speaking staff ready to assist.

Planning a special occasion? Surprise cakes are available upon request with reservations.

Address: 3F, Chitose Kaikan Building, 13-8 Udagawa-cho, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 150-0042

Reservations (English): +81-70-4333-7861

Reservations (Japanese): +81-80-8305-4915

Email: wagyuyakinikushogun1010@gmail.com

Manager: Tetsuo Ogawa

Come hungry — leave amazed.

WAGYU YAKINIKU SHOGUN is your destination for a true taste of Japan.



