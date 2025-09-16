Commercial And Industrial Machinery And Equipment Repair And Maintenance Market: Future Demand And Key Players by 2029

Commercial And Industrial Machinery And Equipment Repair And Maintenance Global Market Report 2025

TBRC's Commercial And Industrial Machinery And Equipment Repair And Maintenance Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Commercial And Industrial Machinery And Equipment Repair And Maintenance Market Through 2025?

The market for repair and maintenance of industrial and commercial machinery and equipment has witnessed a robust growth in recent years. It is expected to expand from a size of $355.52 billion in 2024 to $380.88 billion in 2025, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. Factors that contributed to the growth during the historical period include increased activity in the manufacturing sector, concerns related to asset longevity, regulatory compliance, measures to handle technological obsolescence, cost-efficiency, and efforts to reduce downtime.

The market size for repair and maintenance of commercial and industrial machinery and equipment is projected to exhibit robust growth in the upcoming years. It is forecasted to increase to $505.17 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. This growth in the projected period can be associated with rising adoption of the industry 4.0, escalating machinery complexity, increasing sustainability measures, global manufacturing resilience, and strategic outsourcing. Significant trends in the forecast duration include a focus on cybersecurity in equipment upkeep, remote monitoring and maintenance solutions, a shift towards performance-based maintenance contracts, the usage of condition-based monitoring technologies, and the incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) in maintenance planning.

Download a free sample of the commercial and industrial machinery and equipment repair and maintenance market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2236&type=smp

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Commercial & Industrial Machinery & Equipment Repair And Maintenance Market?

The principal factors behind the expansion are the fast-paced urbanization and the surge in economic development. The market for commercial and industrial machinery and equipment repair is projected to get a significant boost due to the rapid surge in urbanization and economic growth. When we speak of urbanization, we point to the demographic shift from rural to urban areas. With this progression in urbanization and the growing population, there is an augmented use of commercial machinery, which subsequently leads to a higher need for commercial item repairs. For example, the World Bank, a US-oriented international financial entity that gives grants and loans to low and middle-income countries for capital projects, reported in April 2023 that 56% of the global population (equivalent to 4.4 billion people) resided in cities. This trajectory is expected to persist, with urban dwellers potentially doubling by 2050. Consequently, the escalating urbanization paired with the economic growth is fueling the expansion of the commercial and industrial machinery and equipment repair market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Commercial And Industrial Machinery And Equipment Repair And Maintenance Market?

Major players in the Commercial And Industrial Machinery And Equipment Repair And Maintenance include:

• Advanced Industrial Services

• AIS Companies

• ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.

• Brehob Corporation

• Burford Corporation

• Central States Industrial Equipment & Service Inc.

• CMS Industrial Services

• EMCOR Group Inc.

• Equipment Service Professionals

• Field Service Specialists

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Commercial And Industrial Machinery And Equipment Repair And Maintenance Market In The Future?

Pioneering new products through strategic partnerships has risen to prominence as a major emerging trend within the commercial and industrial machinery sector. The most prominent corporations within this market arena are honing their focus on establishing collaborations to engender the development of new, technologically superior products in order to maintain their market standing. For instance, in November 2022, a cooperative venture was established between The Chemours Company, a U.S.-based chemical firm, and Bohn de Mexico, a Mexican enterprise specializing in the technological and manufacturing aspects of commercial and industrial refrigeration equipment. As per the terms of their agreement, Bohn de Mexico is set to utilize Opteon XL20 (R-454 C), Opteon XL40 (R-454 A), and Opteon XL10 (R-1234 YF) in its newest line of BOHN Ecoflex condensing units. These refrigerants carry zero ozone depletion potential (ODP) and exhibit low global warming potential (GWP). The customer benefits of the Opteon XL refrigerant line includes extremely low GWP solutions, perfectly suited to the latest Ecoflex equipment range from Bohn de Mexico. This latter line of products boasts state-of-the-art technological advances aimed at optimizing the energy efficiency of refrigeration systems. Moreover, these advancements support the company in meeting its sustainability objectives.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Commercial And Industrial Machinery And Equipment Repair And Maintenance Market

The commercial and industrial machinery and equipment repair and maintenancemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Commercial Machinery Repair And Maintenance, And Industrial Machinery Repair And Maintenance

2) By Application: Agriculture, Construction, Packaging, Food Processing, Mining, Semiconductor Manufacturing, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Commercial Machinery Repair And Maintenance: HVAC Systems, Kitchen Equipment, Office Equipment, Retail Machinery

2) By Industrial Machinery Repair And Maintenance: Manufacturing Equipment, Construction Machinery, Agricultural Equipment, Material Handling Equipment, Mining Equipment

View the full commercial and industrial machinery and equipment repair and maintenance market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/commercial-and-industrial-machinery-and-equipment-repair-and-maintenance-global-market-report

Global Commercial And Industrial Machinery And Equipment Repair And Maintenance Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, the commercial and industrial machinery and equipment repair and maintenance sector was led by the Asia-Pacific region. The report analyzes this market across various regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Commercial And Industrial Machinery And Equipment Repair And Maintenance Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Commercial And Institutional Land Planning And Development Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/commercial-and-institutional-land-planning-and-development-global-market-report

Commercial Avionics Systems Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/commercial-avionics-systems-global-market-report

Commercial Boiler Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/commercial-boiler-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.