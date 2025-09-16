Disaster Preparedness Systems Market to Reach USD $294.9 Billion by 2029 at 7.9 CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Disaster Preparedness Systems Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Disaster Preparedness Systems Market?

The market size for disaster preparedness systems has seen robust growth in the past few years. The market is projected to expand from $201.83 billion in 2024 to $217.35 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The growth witnessed in the historic era is mainly due to the rising occurrence of natural disasters, growing recognition and seriousness of these calamities, an increase in risk perception, heightened instances of crime and terrorism, and an escalation in disaster risks.

Anticipated substantial growth in the disaster preparedness systems market is projected in the coming years. The market value is expected to reach $294.9 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. Factors contributing to this uptick during the forecast period include increasing urbanization, the formulation of many government policies, economic losses mounts, escalating regulatory strategies for public safety, and the rising adoption of advanced technologically disaster preparedness systems. Trends projected to influence this period are the evolution of technology, collaborations with local organizations, an increment in government initiatives, brand recognition, corporate social responsibility, and investment in infrastructure.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Disaster Preparedness Systems Global Market Growth?

The escalation in the occurrence of natural disasters is anticipated to drive the expansion of the disaster preparedness system market in the future. Natural disasters, such as earthquakes, hurricanes, and floods, can have catastrophic effects on societies and communities. The disaster preparedness system aims to mitigate the impact of natural disasters by offering an array of tools and solutions that enable organizations, individuals, and communities to plan, respond, and recover from disaster situations more efficiently. For example, as reported by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, a government agency based in the U.S., the country experienced 18 unique weather and climate disasters in 2022, each costing at least $1 billion. In the subsequent year of 2023, the U.S. weathered 28 independent weather and climate disasters, each with similar financial impact. Therefore, the increasing frequency of such natural disasters is fueling the growth of the disaster preparedness system market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Disaster Preparedness Systems Market?

Major players in the Disaster Preparedness Systems include:

• Siemens AG

• The Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Airbus SE

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Johnson Controls International plc

• NEC Corporation

• Asahi Kasei Corporation

• Eaton Corporation

• Motorola Solutions Inc.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Disaster Preparedness Systems Market?

Leading companies in the disaster preparedness system market are concentrating on innovative offerings, such as disaster recovery portfolio solutions, to maintain their market presence. A disaster recovery portfolio solution encompasses a detailed compilation of policies, tools, and techniques utilized to restore or continue critical IT infrastructure, software, and systems after a natural or man-made disaster. As a case in point, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., - a tech corporation based in China - unveiled the Storage and Optical Connection Coordination (SOCC) in March 2023. This is a unified disaster recovery portfolio solution designed to address service losses and ensure swift resumption of operations. SOCC represents the industry's inaugural solution that assimilates storage and optical networks to deliver a unified disaster recovery portfolio solution. It primarily aims to minimize data loss and prevent business disruptions during catastrophes such as earthquakes or fires.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Disaster Preparedness Systems Market Report?

The disaster preparedness systemsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Emergency Or Mass Notification System, Surveillance System, Safety Management System, Earthquake Or Seismic Warning System, Disaster Recovery And Backup Systems, Other Types

2) By Solutions: Geospatial Solutions, Disaster Recovery Solutions, Situational Awareness Solutions

3) By Services: Training And Education Services, Consulting Services, Design And Integration Services, Support And Maintenance Services

4) By Communication Technology: First Responder Tools, Satellite Phones, Emergency Response Radars, Vehicle-Ready Gateways, Other Communication Technologies

5) By End-use: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Energy And Utilities, Aerospace And Defense, Manufacturing, Information Technology (IT) And Telecom, Public Sector, Transportation And Logistics, Healthcare, Other End-uses

Subsegments:

1) By Emergency Or Mass Notification System: Alert And Warning Systems, Public Address Systems, Mobile Alert Systems

2) By Surveillance System: Video Surveillance Systems, Remote Monitoring Systems, Access Control Systems

3) By Safety Management System: Incident Management Systems, Risk Assessment Tools, Safety Audit And Compliance Tools

4) By Earthquake or Seismic Warning System: Ground Motion Sensors, Early Warning Systems, Data Analysis And Visualization Tools

5) By Disaster Recovery and Backup Systems: Data Backup Solutions, Business Continuity Planning Tools, Cloud Disaster Recovery Solutions

6) By Other Types: Training And Simulation Tools, Emergency Response Planning Software, Resource Management Systems

View the full disaster preparedness systems market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/disaster-preparedness-systems-global-market-report

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Disaster Preparedness Systems Industry?

In 2024, the disaster preparedness systems market was dominated by North America. Expected to witness the most rapid growth during the forecast period, however, is Asia-Pacific. The market report comprehensively covers all regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

