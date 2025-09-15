Dr. Kenji Ojima, President of the Japan Academy of Aligner Orthodontics, delivered clinical case studies using Graphy’s Shape Memory Aligner (SMA). Dr. Kun-Chul Woo, Director of D-Wave Dental Clinic, shared clinical outcomes from more than 1,700 accumulated treatment cases involving bruxism and snoring appliances fabricated with shape memory resin. Dr. Catherine Lee, a leading orthodontist from Singapore

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- [ Graphy Demonstrates Expansion of Digital Dental Solutions at WDSS 2025]From orthodontic aligners to sleep appliances, shape memory resin technology redefines possibilities in digital dentistrySingapore, September 6–7, 2025 — Graphy Inc. (CEO Unseob Sim), the world’s first company to commercialize a 3D-printed Shape Memory Aligner (SMA), showcased the versatility of its proprietary shape memory resin technology at the World Dentofacial Sleep Society (WDSS) Annual Conference, held September 6–7 at the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre.For the first time on an international stage, Graphy expanded its product portfolio beyond orthodontic aligners to include sleep appliances, underscoring the company’s role in advancing digital dentistry across multiple therapeutic domains and indications.[Clinical Versatility on the Global Stage]The WDSS is a premier academic forum in dental and craniofacial sleep medicine, bringing together clinicians and researchers in the management of sleep apnea, bruxism, and snoring through oral appliance therapy. This year’s conference gathered approximately 280 experts from 14 countries, including participants from Kuwait, India, the United States, Singapore, China, Malaysia, Australia, France, Japan, and Thailand.Graphy’s booth served as a hub for international collaboration, drawing significant interest from clinicians and industry partners eager to explore the clinical and commercial potential of shape memory resin in sleep medicine.[Clinical Lectures and Live Demonstrations]Two distinguished clinicians presented compelling evidence of Graphy’s technology:- Dr. Kenji Ojima, President of the Japan Academy of Aligner Orthodontics, delivered clinical case studies using Graphy’s Shape Memory Aligner (SMA). He further demonstrated how shape memory resin can be adapted seamlessly for sleep appliances, expanding its scope beyond orthodontics.- Dr. Catherine Lee, a leading orthodontist from Singapore, underscored the differences between conventional orthodontic methods and the Graphy system; thus leaving a lasting impression on attendees by sharing her own in-depth clinical experience.- Dr. Kun-Chul Woo, Director of D-Wave Dental Clinic, shared clinical outcomes from more than 1,700 accumulated treatment cases involving bruxism and snoring appliances fabricated with shape memory resin. He emphasized that the material enables patient-specific customization while maintaining both efficiency and clinical stability.The live demonstrations of the 3D-printed SleepOmnia device captivated attendees, who praised the technology’s ability to integrate clinical precision with digital production workflows. One participant noted, “The ability to directly produce not only aligners but also sleep appliances represents a new horizon for digital dentistry.”Rather than a simple product showing, typical of medtech brands, Graphy elevated audience engagement by combining clinical lectures with live demonstrations of actual 3D-printed devices.[Strong Market Response and Growth Indicators]Graphy’s engagement at WDSS 2025 resulted in a 40% year-over-year increase in consultations and reservations, signaling robust global demand and expanding commercial opportunities. Unlike conventional exhibitions, the combination of academic presentations and practical demonstrations enhanced credibility, driving both clinical interest and investor confidence.CEO Unseob Sim remarked:“WDSS 2025 provided the ideal platform to demonstrate how Graphy’s shape memory resin is transforming digital orthodontics and opening new pathways in sleep medicine. We remain committed to delivering innovative, clinically proven solutions that improve patient outcomes while supporting clinicians worldwide.”[Expanding the Global Digital Dentistry Ecosystem]Through continuous R&D investment, Graphy is extending the applications of shape memory resin technology beyond orthodontic aligners into prosthodontics, dentures, and sleep appliances. By integrating proprietary resins, devices, and digital workflows, the company aims to strengthen its leadership in the global digital dental market while addressing unmet clinical needs across disciplines.[About Graphy Inc.]Graphy Inc. is the world’s first company to commercialize a 3D-printed Shape Memory Aligner, pioneering innovation in digital orthodontics and dental materials. With a comprehensive portfolio spanning orthodontics, prosthodontics, dentures, and sleep appliances, Graphy delivers clinically validated solutions that enhance treatment efficiency, predictability, and patient satisfaction. The company continues to expand its global footprint as a trusted leader in digital dentistry.

