Graphy Showcases Next-Generation Orthodontic Innovation at KAO 2025 and Global Partner Meeting in Seoul

The Graphy booth at KAO 2025 drew thousands of clinicians and dental teams exploring Shape Memory Aligner innovations and digital workflows. Clinicians attended live booth lectures showcasing real Graphy SMA clinical applications and workflow precision during KAO 2025 in Seoul. Over 130 attendees from 40 countries joined the 1st Graphy Global Partner Meeting in Seoul, celebrating collaboration and global partnership.

From scientific validation to strategic collaboration, Graphy redefines global digital orthodontics from Korea’s capital

Graphy continues to lead global digital orthodontics by combining clinical science, innovation, and partnership to advance K-Dentistry worldwide.” — Graphy spokesperson

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Graphy Inc. (CEO Un-Seob Sim), a world leader in 3D-printed dental materials, demonstrated its expanding influence at the Korean Association of Orthodontists Annual Meeting (KAO 2025) held at COEX, Seoul, from October 30 to 31, followed by the Graphy Global Partner Meeting 2025 from November 1 to 3.Together, these events highlighted Graphy’s dual strength in scientific excellence and global partnership, positioning the company at the forefront of digital orthodontics.[Excellence in Science and Engagement]Graphy’s exhibition booth (A01, 3F D Hall) became one of the most visited destinations during KAO 2025, where clinicians and dental teams explored the company’s flagship Shape Memory Aligner (SMA) technology and its integrated digital orthodontic ecosystem.Interactive campaigns—including GraphyTeams sign-ups, live photo zones, and SNS challenges—fueled enthusiastic participation, pushing total membership on the platform past 1,000 clinicians, a milestone that underscores Graphy’s rapid digital adoption across Korea’s dental sector.In the scientific program, Dr. Young-Jin Jeon (Irroomi Dental Clinic, Busan) delivered a Lunchbox Seminar on “Clinical Innovations with Graphy’s Shape Memory Aligner,” while Dr. Ahmad ElShennawy (Egypt) presented “How to Get the Full Potential of Directly 3D-Printed Clear Aligners in Our Practice.”Complementing these sessions, Graphy hosted two full days of Booth Lectures, where Korean experts—Drs. Jong-Chan Baik, Se-Young Park, Jong-Hyeon Lee, and Dalsun Yun—shared clinical insights, followed by international presenters Dr. Judith Yang (Germany), Dr. Yesenia Garcia (USA), and Dr. ElShennawy (Egypt), who showcased SMA’s global clinical applications and workflow precision.[Global Partner Meeting 2025 — Strengthening Clinical and Business Synergy]Immediately after the KAO meeting, Graphy convened the Graphy Global Partner Meeting 2025 at Seoul’s Bernoui Hotel and the company’s headquarters—an immersive three-day program that united 130 attendees from 60 partner companies across 40 countries.The event blended advanced clinical education with strategic business sessions, reflecting Graphy’s commitment to integrating scientific innovation with sustainable commercial growth.Day 1 featured lectures from internationally respected orthodontists including Dr. Soo-Jin Kim, Dr. Katsushiro Asaka, Dr. Motomu Kudo, and Dr. Ahmad ElShennawy, followed by round-table discussions on regional market trends and clinical success cases.Day 2 centered on hands-on workshops at Graphy HQ, where participants received direct training in SMA design, 3D printing, post-curing, and finishing through the DAD software platform.Partners gained in-depth understanding of new SMA protocols, quality-control standards, and prosthetic workflow integration, strengthening both clinical capability and market execution.The meeting culminated in the Graphy Award Ceremony, recognizing outstanding partner achievements and setting the foundation for Q4 collaboration and 2026 growth initiatives.[K-Dentistry Meets Global Collaboration]To conclude the event, Graphy organized a Seoul city tour for international partners, visiting Namsan, Insadong, Gyeongbokgung Palace, and Myeong-dong.The tour symbolized more than hospitality—it represented the spirit of K-Dentistry, combining technological leadership with Korean cultural excellence.Participants expressed deep appreciation for Graphy’s vision of uniting science, culture, and innovation to advance patient care worldwide.[A Vision Beyond Materials]“KAO 2025 marked a pivotal moment for Graphy to demonstrate the clinical strength and global scalability of our digital orthodontic solutions,” said a Graphy spokesperson.“Through the Global Partner Meeting, we have deepened trust with international collaborators and strengthened our shared mission—to accelerate the worldwide adoption of K-Dentistry through innovation and partnership.”This dual-event strategy highlights Graphy’s evolution from a material manufacturer to a comprehensive digital-orthodontic platform company, blending clinical data, academic credibility, and strategic alignment with partners worldwide.For investors, these milestones signify robust global demand, expanding networks, and consistent market validation—indicators of long-term growth in the rapidly developing field of digital orthodontics.[About Graphy Inc.]Headquartered in Seoul, Graphy Inc. is the world’s first company to commercialize Shape Memory Photopolymer Resins, enabling direct 3D-printed orthodontic appliances activated at body temperature.Its flagship Shape Memory Aligner (SMA) provides continuous, biologically consistent orthodontic forces without attachments and is now used in over 100 countries.Guided by its vision, “Beyond Traditional Aligners, Setting New Standards in Orthodontics,” Graphy leads the digital transformation of orthodontics and dental sleep medicine—combining scientific rigor, clinical collaboration, and sustainable global expansion.[Media & Investor Relations]Graphy Inc. | press@graphy.com | www.itgraphy.com/en

About Graphy: Shaping the Future with Vision

