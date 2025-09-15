OSCOO to Showcase Advanced Storage Solutions at GITEX GLOBAL 2025 OSCOO to Showcase Advanced Storage Solutions at GITEX GLOBAL 2025

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From October 13 to 17, 2025, GITEX GLOBAL 2025, a premier event for the global AI and technology sectors, will take place in Dubai. OSCOO (Shenzhen OSCOO Tech Co., Ltd.) will present its high-performance storage solutions at the AI-focused pavilion, booth CC1-9, highlighting innovations in artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, gaming, and enterprise storage.GITEX GLOBAL, a leading international technology exhibition, will span the Dubai World Trade Centre and Dubai Harbour, featuring over 40 halls dedicated to AI, cybersecurity, digital health, sustainable technology, and quantum computing. The event will host high-level discussions, technical seminars, networking sessions, and interactive demonstrations, expecting to attract over 200,000 professionals and thousands of exhibitors.At booth CC1-9, OSCOO will showcase its full range of products through live demonstrations and technical exchanges, demonstrating its research and development capabilities in storage technology. The company aims to connect with potential partners, media, and industry experts to explore collaborative opportunities under the theme “AI-Powered Digital Future.”Featured Product LinesOSCOO will highlight key storage solutions designed for AI, gaming, and enterprise applications:1. AI Training and Content CreationON2000PRO PCIe 5.0 SSD (New Release)Delivers read/write speeds up to 14,000/11,800 MB/s, optimized for AI model training and 8K video rendering. Its independent cache architecture enhances data flow for deep learning, improving efficiency in large language model training.ON1000X PCIe 4.0 SSDOffers read/write speeds of 7,400/6,400 MB/s with a 2,600TBW endurance and up to 4TB capacity. Its advanced thermal design ensures stable performance under high workloads, supporting real-time processing of large datasets in AI workstations.2. Gaming and Mobile Device SolutionsON1000T M.2 2230 PCIe 4.0 SSDProvides read/write speeds of 5,200/4,800 MB/s in a compact form factor, ideal for handheld gaming devices like the Steam Deck.ON1000B M.2 2242 PCIe 4.0 SSDAchieves read/write speeds of 7,500/6,800 MB/s, enabling fast 4K texture loading for slim gaming laptops and smooth performance in open-world games.DDR5 R500 RGB MemoryOperates at 6,000MHz with 32GB capacity and dynamic RGB lighting. Featuring XMP 3.0 for one-tap overclocking, it supports multitasking for gaming PCs and local AI model debugging.3. Enterprise Storage SolutionsOE200 / OE300 Enterprise SSDs Designed for servers, enterprise storage, and data centers, these SSDs feature DRAM caching and high endurance for reliable performance. Advanced error correction supports business continuity and large-scale AI computing.4. Portable High-Speed StorageMD006 Portable SSD Offers 20Gbps transfer speeds and 4TB capacity in an aluminum chassis, capable of storing over 100 hours of 8K footage.D8/T10 Flash DrivesDeliver read/write speeds of 2,100/1,900 MB/s (D8) and 1,100/1,000 MB/s (T10) in a compact, impact-resistant metal design, suitable for game mods and AI model fine-tuning.Company BackgroundWith over 20 years in the storage industry, OSCOO has developed independent R&D and manufacturing capabilities, securing over 100 global patents. Operating in more than 80 countries, the company is recognized for high-performance, reliable, and customizable storage solutions, serving AI, gaming, and enterprise markets with a robust global network.Partnership OpportunitiesOSCOO is expanding its global partner network, inviting distributors and collaborators to join its ecosystem, leveraging its technical expertise and supply chain to deliver special storage solutions.Visit OSCOO at GITEX 2025OSCOO welcomes professionals in AI, gaming, cloud computing, and enterprise storage to visit booth CC1-9 to explore cutting-edge storage technologies and discuss potential collaborations.Contact InformationWebsite: www.oscoo.com Email: oscoo@oscoo.comWhatsApp: +86 186 8948 3582Address: 1-2/F, Building 5, Futong Haizhi Science Park, 17 Bulan Road, Nanwan Street, Longgang District, Shenzhen, Guangdong, China

