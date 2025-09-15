Riyadh to Host the First Edition of BIO Middle East

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Saudi Ministry of Health has announced the launch of the first edition of BIO Middle East, the region’s pioneering event dedicated entirely to biotechnology.The event will take place from May 11 to 13, 2026, co-locating with CPHI Middle East at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Centre.A first of its kind for the region, the event reinforces the Kingdom’s leadership in this fast-growing sector and underscores its commitment to becoming a regional and global hub for pharmaceuticals and life sciences.As part of a global series of landmark BIO gatherings that bring together leaders, innovators, and investors from across the world, BIO Middle East will extend this world-class platform for partnership and innovation to the region for the very first time.The BIO Middle East exhibition and conference will feature high-level panel discussions with global industry leaders, company showcases of the latest biotech innovations, specialized workshops, and networking opportunities connecting investors and researchers to strengthen global partnerships and exchange knowledge in this vital field.The event is expected to stimulate job creation within the Kingdom’s health sector, attract foreign investment that supports the national economy, and promote the development of innovative medical solutions that serve both local and regional communities - ultimately enhancing quality of life and advancing the transformative goals of Vision 2030.Commenting on the event, His Excellency Fahad bin Abdulrahman Aljalajel, Minister of Health for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, stated:“The launch of BIO Middle East marks a significant milestone as the Kingdom establishes itself as a global hub for biotechnology and life sciences innovation.”He added:“This event embodies Vision 2030’s commitment to building an advanced health ecosystem grounded in scientific research and international partnerships, with the aim of developing innovative solutions that serve our citizens, the region and contribute to humanity worldwide.”He emphasized:“In Saudi Arabia, we are committed to creating an enabling environment that brings together human talent, advanced digital infrastructure, and strategic investments to drive growth in this critical sector, enhance quality of life, and tackle global health and environmental challenges.”Mike Champion, CEO, Tahaluf, said:“BIO Middle East is an exceptional platform that brings together global biotech leaders and decision-makers to accelerate innovation and expand international collaboration in the vital healthcare sector.”He continued:“We at Tahaluf are proud to partner with the Saudi Ministry of Health to organize this landmark event. We are confident that it will catalyze the growth of the biopharmaceutical industry across the Middle East and empower entrepreneurs and scientists to make a meaningful impact. Hosting this event in the Kingdom is a highly strategic step, given its ambitious vision, advanced infrastructure, and genuine commitment to innovation and scientific research in healthcare.”

BIO Middle East

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.