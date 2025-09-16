The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Civic & Social Organizations Market Report 2025 | Growth Drivers, Trends & Outlook Forecast Through 2029

It will grow to $74.59 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%.” — The Business Research Company

How Much Is The Civic And Social Organizations Market Worth?

The market size of civic and social organizations has consistently expanded over the recent years. It is predicted to increase from $61.85 billion in 2024 to $64 billion in 2025, developing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5%. The historic period's growth can be linked to factors such as global aid organizations, community improvement initiatives, creation of advocacy groups, civil rights movements, and the rise of nonprofit organizations.

The market size of civic and social organizations is predicted to experience consistent expansion in the coming years, reaching a valuation of $74.59 billion in 2029 with a CAGR of 3.9%. Factors contributing to the growth in the projection period include improved communication techniques, funding source diversification, a focus on environmental sustainability, managing demographic shifts, and innovative volunteer participation. Key trends throughout the projected timeframe consist of digital transitions, diversity and inclusion (DEI) efforts, solutions that prioritize the community, advocating social justice, and mobilizing volunteers.

What Are The Factors Driving The Civic And Social Organizations Market?

The rise in corporate donations is fueling growth in the market for civic and social organizations. Corporate sponsorships function as major funding channels, enabling these organizations to advocate for and meet societal needs. The contributions range from philanthropy, event sponsorship, cause promotion, pro bono work, matching gifts, paid time off, in-kind donations, and check-out campaigns. For instance, the Double the Donation, a US-based matching gift and volunteer grant software provider, aimed at aiding nonprofits to enhance fundraising via corporate donation programs, reported in 2024 that corporations donated over $21.08 billion to nonprofits in 2022. This represented a 3.4% increase from 2021. The most philanthropic corporations annually donate over $2 billion, with a substantial amount being directed from employee matching gift programs. Thus, the surge in corporate donations is propelling the expansion of the civic and social organizations market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Civic And Social Organizations Market?

Major players in the Civic And Social Organizations include:

• Rotary International Club

• Boys and Girls Clubs of America

• American Association of State Colleges and Universities

• National Low Income Housing Coalition

• Lions Clubs International

• National Council on Aging

• National Urban League

• Civic Nation

• National Immigration Law Center

• National Association for the Advancement of Colored People

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Civic And Social Organizations Sector?

Top enterprises in the civil and social organizations industry are creating innovative technologies like the Inclusive Digital Advocacy Toolkit to bolster their market profitability. This toolkit assists civil society organizations (CSOs), organizations for individuals with disabilities (OPDs), and many advocates in their use of social media and technology for advocacy functions. For example, in August 2024, YOURS - Youth for Road Safety, an organization from the Netherlands committed to empowering the youth to advocate for better road safety globally, introduced their new Advocacy and Campaigns Toolkit named Changing Lanes, Youth Driving the Movement 4 Safer Mobility during the Global Youth Coalition for Road Safety's International Youth Day celebration. This toolkit serves as a comprehensive guide for young leaders, steering them through their advocacy endeavors both locally and nationally, aiming to ready them for possible delegation to Morocco's 3rd World Youth Assembly for Road Safety in February 2025. The toolkit includes strategic tools aimed at equipping young advocates with the required ability and understanding to initiate significant changes, maintain advocacy efforts, and spearhead effective movements within and beyond their communities.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Civic And Social Organizations Market Share?

The civic and social organizationsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Products And Services: Membership Services, Prepared Meals And Beverages, Gaming Services, Rental Of Nonresidential Space, Private Gifts, Grants And Donations, Government Grants And Support, Other Products And Services

2) By Type: Academia, Activist Groups, Charities, Clubs, Community Foundations, Community Organizations, Consumer Organizations, Cooperatives, Other Types

3) By Mode Of Donation: Online, Offline

4) By Organization Location: Domestic, International

Subsegments:

1) By Membership Services: Individual Memberships, Corporate Memberships

2) By Prepared Meals And Beverages: Catering Services, Community Meal Programs

3) By Gaming Services: Bingo Operations, Lottery Services

4) By Rental Of Nonresidential Space: Event Space Rentals, Meeting Room Rentals

5) By Private Gifts, Grants, And Donations: Individual Donations, Corporate Sponsorships

6) By Government Grants And Support: Federal Grants, State And Local Funding

7) By Other Products And Services: Volunteer Coordination, Educational Programs And Workshops

What Are The Regional Trends In The Civic And Social Organizations Market?

In 2024, the civic and social organizations market was dominated by Asia-Pacific, showing the highest growth, followed by North America as the second biggest. The market report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

