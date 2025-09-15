Mobility-As-A-Service Market to Grow at 23.9% CAGR, Hitting $2.9 Trillion by 2034

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Mobility-as-a-Service Market ," the global mobility-as-a-service market was valued at $368.5 billion in 2024, and is estimated to reach $2900.7 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 23.9% from 2025 to 2034.The Global Mobility-as-a-Service Market focused on integrating various forms of transport services, such as public transit, ride-hailing, bike-sharing, and car rentals into a single accessible and user-centric digital platform. It includes mobile applications, real-time data analytics, payment systems, and intermodal transport services aimed at enhancing travel convenience, reducing congestion, and promoting a sustainable urban Mobility-as-a-Service market.Get Research Report Sample Pages :Commuters today prioritize seamless, multimodal, and eco-friendly transportation options across their daily journeys. This growing preference is driving cities, transport operators, and tech providers to develop integrated digital solutions that unify route planning, ticketing, and payments under one interface. With the rise of app-based ecosystems, travelers increasingly expect real-time updates, customized travel suggestions, and one-click access to transport services. In response to this trend, companies are embracing open-data platforms, mobility wallets, and AI-driven optimization tools to personalize and streamline the commuting experience. For instance, in 2024, the European Union's Smart Mobility Strategy pushed for a unified ticketing system across member states, promoting cross-border travel simplicity and greater MaaS adoption.To meet evolving user demands, many cities are collaborating with private sector partners to launch MaaS pilots and full-scale platforms. Initiatives like Finland’s Whim app, which combines metro, taxis, e-scooters, and rentals into a monthly subscription, showcase the shift towards service bundling. Similarly, Japan’s MaaS Alliance has connected railways, buses, and rideshare platforms, allowing passengers to plan, book, and pay within a unified app. These innovations not only enhance user satisfaction but also contribute to the reduction of private vehicle use and carbon emissions & increase the Mobility-as-a-Service Market Size & Mobility-as-a-Service Market Forecast. As smart cities continue to evolve, MaaS is emerging as a cornerstone for sustainable and inclusive urban transportation and also helps in the growth of the Mobility-as-a-Service market share.Infrastructure upgrades are also playing a vital role in enabling MaaS scalability. The government is funding smart mobility projects to develop digital payment systems, install sensor-enabled bus stops, and build transport hubs powered by 5G connectivity. These investments are designed to reduce congestion, enhance multimodal coordination, and deliver faster, more reliable mobility services. Additionally, North America’s leading ride-hailing and micromobility companies are working to integrate electric vehicle (EV) charging locations, weather forecasting data, and real-time road condition alerts into their MaaS platforms, enhancing route safety and sustainability.The growing demand for contactless, personalized, and sustainable travel is reshaping the urban mobility experience, pushing the Mobility-as-a-Service industry towards greater automation and environmental consciousness, helping to raise the mobility-as-a-service market size. Post-pandemic commuters and city planners alike have turned to mobility models that minimize crowding, offer flexible work-hour travel, and support low-emission transport modes. For example, in 2023, Stockholm introduced “Mobility Credits,” a government-subsidized initiative that rewards citizens for using eco-friendly transport combinations over personal cars. Integrated into the city’s MaaS app, this incentive system has increased public transit ridership and significantly reduced weekday traffic emissions.Furthermore, Paris has launched a contactless fare capping system across its MaaS-enabled transport network. This allows users to make multiple trips on different modes without exceeding a daily maximum fare, automatically calculated and charged via mobile wallet. The city’s platform now includes e-scooter rentals, bike-sharing, and metro services—all under one account and payment method greatly enhancing commuter flexibility. To further optimize service delivery, Paris is also testing predictive AI tools that analyze user habits and suggest optimal departure times, reducing platform wait times and overcrowding.In the U.S., the Department of Transportation has initiated the National MaaS Integration Blueprint, aimed at promoting a unified digital infrastructure across cities. One of its pilot programs, launched in Denver, enables integration of RTD buses, Lime scooters, Uber rides, and Amtrak trains within a single app interface. Users can plan end-to-end trips and pay using preloaded digital mobility credits, with AI-based recommendations that consider time, cost, environmental impact, and user preferences. This system has already seen a 24% increase in multimodal trip bookings since its inception.Get More Information Before Buying :These developments highlight a fundamental transformation in how cities and commuters view transportation moving from isolated, mode-specific options to dynamic, interconnected ecosystems. As Mobility-as-a-Service Market Analysis become more intelligent, data-driven, and environmentally focused, they are poised to reshape urban landscapes, reduce dependency on private vehicles, and foster more equitable access to transportation for all citizens. The integration of blockchain for secure fare payments, AI for demand prediction, and IoT for fleet management further ensures that the Mobility-as-a-Service industry remains at the forefront of smart mobility innovation.Browse More Trending Reports :Electric Powertrain MarketBrake and Steer By Wire MarketAdaptive Optics MarketExhaust Heat Recovery System MarketE-Drive for Automotive MarketAbout Us :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.