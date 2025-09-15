Simplifying Remote Connectivity with AppTec360’s Universal Gateway

Global 100 Award 2024 “Best IT Control & Mobile Device Management Solutions Company – UK”

Seamless, secure, and flexible remote access made simple with AppTec360’s Universal Gateway for modern enterprise connectivity.

NY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AppTec continues to expand its Unified Endpoint Management platform with the Universal Gateway , designed to deliver seamless and secure remote connectivity for enterprises managing today’s hybrid and mobile-first workforce. As organizations balance productivity with security, the Universal Gateway enables IT teams to establish reliable, policy-based access to corporate resources without the complexity of traditional VPN infrastructures.Built for centralized management, the Universal Gateway empowers enterprises to maintain consistent, encrypted connections across all devices and operating systems. Fully integrated into the AppTec360 platform, it provides organizations with a streamlined and secure approach to managing remote work environments.Key Features and Benefits of AppTec’s Universal GatewaySeamless Remote Access: Delivers fast, reliable connectivity to enterprise applications and data without requiring separate VPN clients.End-to-End Security: Ensures encrypted communication and compliance with corporate access policies across devices and platforms.Simplified IT Management: Reduces administrative overhead by centralizing remote access controls within AppTec360’s UEM console.Scalable for Enterprises: Supports growing teams and diverse device landscapes without compromising performance or security.With the Universal Gateway, organizations gain a robust, enterprise-ready solution that simplifies connectivity, enhances user experience, and strengthens data protection in distributed work environments.About AppTecAppTec is a leading provider of Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) and mobile security solutions. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, AppTec360 supports over 6,400 companies across 107 countries with solutions that simplify enterprise mobility management.Proud recipients of several prestigious awards, including:Best IT Control and Mobile Device Management Solutions Company, Global 100 UK – 2024Champion in the MDM/UEM category – Techconsult User Rating 2024Best IT Control and Mobile Device Management Solutions Company, 2022 – United KingdomLeading Workplace & Mobility Management Vendor in the Quadrant of Crisp Research 2019Global Business Insight “Winner of Enterprise Software Developers 2019“Joining this journey with AppTec allows users to experience the difference firsthand.For those interested in exploring AppTec’s Universal Gateway, individual WebEx demo sessions can be scheduled to demonstrate its remote connectivity features and enterprise benefits.

