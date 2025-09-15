Emper Perfumes Expands Global Presence With New Collections and Beautyworld Middle East 2025 Sponsorship

Emper Perfumes HQ Dubai Shines of New York, Le Chameau by Emper Perfumes

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emper Perfumes, a Dubai-based fragrance house established in 2006, has announced the continuation of its global expansion, with a growing presence in the United States, the United Kingdom, and more than 120 other markets worldwide. The company also confirmed its role as a Gold Sponsor at Beautyworld Middle East 2025, one of the largest international exhibitions for fragrance and beauty, to be held in Dubai this October.

A Growing Global Footprint

From its base in Dubai, Emper Perfumes has steadily developed into one of the UAE’s prominent fragrance houses. Its international distribution now spans 120+ countries, underscoring the brand’s ambition to connect with a diverse global audience. The company operates from a modern 250,000 sq. ft. production facility in Dubai, capable of producing approximately 80,000 bottles per day. Each stage of production — from concept to packaging — combines artisan expertise with advanced technology, contributing to Dubai’s reputation as a hub for luxury manufacturing.

Two Decades of Fragrance Craftsmanship

As Emper approaches two decades in the fragrance industry, it continues to develop collections that reflect different consumer tastes. The brand’s portfolio includes: Emper (Flagship Brand) – Contemporary and signature fragrances. Le Chameau – Inspired by Arabian heritage and modern artistry. Al Fares – Bold fragrances with traditional influence. Prive – Premium, niche-inspired blends.

Emper's collections include the trending star bottle perfume from New York Collection, the Legend Series, the Casabella Collection, the Arabia line, and the Desert Angel Series, among others. Each is distinguished by design-led packaging and distinctive scent profiles.

Fragrance and Modern Life

Fragrance has become an integral part of modern lifestyles, valued not only as a luxury but also as a means of personal expression, confidence, and memory creation. Emper Perfumes continues to design perfumes that respond to this evolving role, recognizing the growing demand for accessible luxury in global markets. The company’s tagline, “Luxury Fragrances, Inspired by You,” reflects this approach — positioning fragrance as a personal and cultural statement as much as a consumer product.

Milestones and Market Presence

Beautyworld Middle East 2025 – Gold Sponsor: Emper will showcase its collections on one of the largest stands at the exhibition, highlighting its innovation and global reach. 120+ Country Presence: Availability across diverse markets including Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. Made in UAE: Supporting Dubai’s role as a center for high-quality fragrance manufacturing.

Leadership and Vision

Emper Perfumes was founded by Mr. Akbar Mun, and is led today by CEO Azhar Akbar Mun. Together, they have positioned the company as a brand that bridges traditional perfumery with modern innovation. “Fragrances should reflect emotions, heritage, and aspirations — connecting with people across cultures and generations,” said Akbar Mun, Founder of Emper Perfumes.

Marketing and Innovation

Global brand development and marketing are directed by Mr. Dhaval Waghela, Head of Marketing, who has overseen initiatives in digital storytelling, influencer collaborations, and international expansion. Recent campaigns such as “Generations may change, Pride never fades” (Legend Series) and the company’s sponsorship activities have contributed to Emper’s growing visibility across key regions. “At Emper Perfumes, every fragrance is crafted to inspire confidence, individuality, and cultural connection,” said Dhaval Waghela, Head of Marketing.

Looking Ahead

As the company prepares for Beautyworld Middle East 2025, Emper plans to introduce new collections and strengthen its retail and digital presence in global markets. Future initiatives will also focus on sustainability, cultural storytelling, and consumer engagement, ensuring the brand continues to adapt to industry trends and consumer expectations.

Contact Information

For press inquiries, partnerships, or collaborations:

Marketing & Communications Team – Emper Perfumes

📧 marketing@emperperfumes.com

🌐 www.emperperfumes.com

🌐 www.emperperfume.ae

Legal Disclaimer:

