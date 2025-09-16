Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Market to Reach US $2 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Market?

In recent times, the market size of cyanoacrylate adhesives has witnessed robust growth. It's projected to escalate from $1.49 billion in 2024 to $1.58 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. Factors such as the booming automotive sector, the increasing prevalence of electronics, their surging use in the aerospace sector, the swift growth of the consumer goods industry, and prevailing home improvement tendencies have contributed to the historic period's growth.

In the upcoming years, the market size for cyanoacrylate adhesives is predicted to witness robust growth, hitting the $2 billion mark in 2029 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. Factors contributing to this expansion in the forecast period include trends towards sustainability, a surge in infrastructure development, greater use of 3D printing in various industries, an increase in renewable energy projects, and advancements in adhesive technology. Other significant trends for the forecast period encompass the growing demand in the medical field, a rise in the usage of lightweight materials, miniaturization in the electronics sector, a heightened emphasis on adhesive strength, and the introduction of automation in manufacturing processes.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Global Market Growth?

The rise in surgical procedures is anticipated to stimulate the growth of the cyanoacrylate adhesive industry. An increased aging population, escalated incidences of chronic ailments, and advancements in medical technology are causing a rise in surgical procedures. Cyanoacrylate adhesives prove beneficial in surgical applications, aiding wound closure and tissue bonding, serving as a non-invasive solution to sutures or staples, promoting expedited healing and less scarring. For example, the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, a government administration in Australia, reported in December 2023 that 735,500 patients had been listed for surgery from public hospital elective surgery waiting lists during 2022-23, illustrating an 18% growth compared to 2021-22. Consequently, the cyanoacrylate adhesive market is expanding, led by the increase in surgical operations.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Market?

Major players in the Cyanoacrylate Adhesives include:

• 3M Company

• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

• Parker-Hannifin Corporation

• Arkema SA

• Sika Services AG

• H.B. Fuller Company

• Aica Kogyo Co. Ltd.

• Pidilite Industries Limited

• The Soudal Group

• NANPAO RESINS CHEMICAL GROUP

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Market?

Key players in the cyanoacrylate adhesive market are prioritizing the creation of novel solutions, such as water-resistant cyanoacrylate adhesives, that provide robust connections on a wide range of substrates like metals, plastics, and rubbers. Fast-setting and powerful bonding glues, these water-resistant cyanoacrylate adhesives can withstand moisture, making them ideal for use in damp or wet conditions. For example, in February 2024, industrial adhesives manufacturer Permabond LLC, based in the United States, introduced the Permabond 712 and Permabond 130UV, two cyanoacrylate adhesives. Permabond 712 is a swift-acting cyanoacrylate adhesive intended for small component bonding, providing rapid curing and strong adhesion to a variety of materials like metals, plastics, and rubber. Meanwile, Permabond 130UV comes with UV curing for applications that require invisible bonds and enhanced precision, making it perfect for use on glass, clear plastic, and other transparent substrates. Both adhesive solutions deliver efficient bonding with specific advantages catering to their respective uses.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Market Report?

The cyanoacrylate adhesivesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Alkoxy Ethyl-Based, Ethyl Ester-Based, Methyl Ester-Based, Other Product Types

2) By Technology: Reactive, Ultraviolet (UV) Cured Adhesives

3) By Application: Automobiles, Footwear And Leather, Furniture, Consumer Goods, Healthcare, Electronics, Transportation, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Alkoxy Ethyl-Based: Low Viscosity Formulations, Medium Viscosity Formulations, High Viscosity Formulations

2) By Ethyl Ester-Based: Fast-Curing Formulations, Flexible Formulations, High-Strength Formulations

3) By Methyl Ester-Based: General Purpose Formulations, Specialty Formulations

4) By Other Product Types: Cyanoacrylate Gel Adhesives, Specialty Cyanoacrylate Adhesives, Industrial Cyanoacrylate Adhesives

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Industry?

In 2024, North America took the lead as the most expansive region in the Cyanoacrylate Adhesives market. However, rapid growth is projected for the Asia-Pacific region in the coming years. The market report on cyanoacrylate adhesives involves various regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

