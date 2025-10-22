Power Metering Market is Projected to Increase at a CAGR of 8.9% Through 2025-2029

The Business Research Company

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Power Metering Market?

In recent times, there has been significant growth in the power metering market. The market, which is expected to rise from $18.17 billion in 2024 to $19.71 billion in 2025, will experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. Several factors have contributed to these past years' growth, including the expansion of electric utilities, an increase in energy storage, the integration of renewable energy, a upsurge in industrial activities, and the growth of electric vehicles.

The market size for power metering is set to witness robust expansion in the coming years. It is predicted to escalate to $27.73 billion in 2029, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The growth anticipated in this forecast period can be accredited to the surge in energy consumption, escalating demand from consumers for real-time data, the enhanced significance of cybersecurity in energy framework, rising investments in installing smart meters, and amplified spending in construction. Key trends anticipated in this forecast period encapsulate technological progression, assimilation of smart grids, Internet of Things embodiment, incorporation of artificial intelligence, and meter data management systems.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Power Metering Market?

The surging emphasis on energy conservation is poised to drive the expansion of the power metering market. Essentially, energy efficiency refers to the knack of utilizing less energy to accomplish the same task or yield the same result, which helps in decreasing energy expenditures and waste. Owing to escalating energy prices, environmental worries, and regulatory pressures, there's a rising stress on energy efficiency. By offering real-time data on energy consumption, power metering aids to enhance energy efficiency, thus advocating better supervision and optimization of energy use. For instance, in April 2022, the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy, a government division based in the UK, reported that as of 2022, 40% of English homes achieved Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) ratings of B or C or above, suggesting a significant measure of energy efficiency. Moreover, 84% of new constructions meet the highest energy efficiency standards of A or B, demonstrating the efficacy of contemporary construction techniques and regulations aimed at sustainability. In addition, it is projected that about 700,000 homes will be upgraded to boost their energy performance by 2025. Consequently, the mounting emphasis on energy efficiency is propelling the expansion of the power metering market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Power Metering Market?

Major players in the Power Metering include:

• Siemens AG

• Honeywell International Inc.

• GE Vernova

• Toshiba Corporation

• Eaton Corporation Plc

• Infineon Technologies AG

• Ametek Inc.

• Fluke Corporation

• Yokogawa Electric Corporation

• Schneider Electric SE

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Power Metering Industry?

Leading businesses in the power metering market are progressing with the creation of technologically superior products like optical power meters, which offer precise readings of optical signal power. Optical power meters are tools employed to gauge the power of light signals, typically seen in fiber optic networks, to guarantee the accurate strength of the signal and the correct functioning of optical communication systems. For example, in March 2023, Santec Corporation, a company based in Japan, introduced the OPM-200 power meter. This is a top-notch optical power meter, crafted for precision and user-friendliness in both lab and manufacturing settings. Capable of a dynamic measurement range from +8 dBm to -80 dBm, the OPM-200 is adaptable for various uses. It can accommodate up to four detectors, which can be affixed to a panel or function as a remote-head, allowing for versatile configuration. These remote-head cables have the capacity to extend up to 10 meters. The gadget boasts a high-speed sampling rate of 1 MHz, and users can choose between averaging times of 50 microseconds and 1 second.

What Segments Are Covered In The Power Metering Market Report?

The power meteringmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Smart, Digital, Analog

2) By Phase: Single Phase, Three Phase

3) By End User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

Subsegments:

1) By Smart Meters: Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI), Smart Grid Meters, Two-Way Communication Meters, Time-Of-Use Meters

2) By Digital Meters: Electronic Energy Meters, Digital Multifunction Meters, Programmable Digital Meters, Power Quality Analyzers

3) By Analog Meters: Electromechanical Meters, Induction Meters, Moving Coil Meters, Watt-Hour Meters

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Power Metering Market?

In 2024, North America led the power metering market and Asia-Pacific is predicted to experience the most rapid growth in the anticipated timeline. The report on the power metering market includes the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

