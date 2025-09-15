Transport gazettes National Land Transport Amendment Act and regulations on e-hailing services

The National Department of Transport has this morning, gazetted the long awaited National Land Transport Amendment Act and the Amended Regulations, for implementation.

The Act ushers in a new service type, i.e. the e-hailing service, as an additional choice of transport to the traveling public.

It also seeks to affirm and officially recognize the new service type that has been treated as an illegal operation by the other service type operators on the streets.

The Act outlines a requirement for public transport operators to have operating licenses. This will ensure that services remain authorized and safe.

It also sets rules for e-hailing services to maintain quality and security.

Each vehicle should be branded or carry a sign indicating that it is an e-hailing vehicle.

Commuters must verify that vehicle and driver details appear in the app, and if not, should exercise precaution.

App developers who permit users to use their apps without an Operating License risk a fine of up to R100,000 or up to two years in jail. All apps must also be registered with the regulators.

The Act also requires panic buttons to be installed in e-hailing vehicles to help keep commuters safe and provide quick emergency response. Vehicle owners are responsible for making sure these are installed.

The panic button for commuters will assist with crime detection and enable a rapid response by law enforcement or tracking companies.

Commuters are also required to ensure that the vehicle and driver are compliant. Drivers are required to have the requisite documents to be eligible for compliance.

The Provincial Regulatory Entity (PRE) offices will ensure compliance upon processing all applications before drivers can be issued with an Operating License.

e-Hailing operators when applying for an operating licenses are subjected to a standard Operating License application fee. Other operational costs are outside of the Department of Transport’s purview.

App companies are required to register and comply with company laws in South Africa under the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC) and South African Revenue Services (SARS), and there may be other requirements with costs.

The Department will hold workshops to share this information with all operators and officials across the country starting from next week.

