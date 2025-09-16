Crowd Analytics Market to Expand at a 19.8 CAGR by 2029, Reaching US $3.87 Billion

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Crowd Analytics Market Worth?

In the past few years, the market size of crowd analytics has expanded swiftly. The prediction is that it will enlarge from $1.57 billion in 2024 and reach $1.88 billion by 2025, witnessing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.8%. Factors behind this growth during the historic period can be traced back to the surge in urbanization, development of smart cities, progress in sensor technology, escalating security issues, a rising need for personalized experiences, and the broadening scope of event management.

The market size for crowd analytics is projected to experience swift escalation in upcoming years, with an estimated valuation reaching $3.87 billion in 2029, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.8%. This growth during the forecast period is likely due to several factors, including increased adaptation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning, the expanding use of IoT devices, a focus on public safety and security, the need for data-based decision-making, increased funding in smart infrastructure, and improved analytics abilities. Foreseen trends within this predictive period involve the amalgamation of advanced analytics with AI, market penetration into new industries such as retail and transportation, emphasis on processing data in real-time, the evolution of mobile and cloud-based solutions, a heightened focus on data privacy and protection, and the advent of multi-sensor data fusion.

What Are The Factors Driving The Crowd Analytics Market?

An upswing in the quantity of passengers traveling by air and rail is projected to significantly drive the growth of the crowd analytics industry. Travelers that fly are those who use air transport and are enumerated at their point of embarking and alighting from an aircraft at an airport. Similarly, rail passengers are tabulated when they get on or get off a train at a station. The increasing count of air and rail passengers can be linked to the rebound from travel restrictions related to the pandemic, leading to a surge in travel demand and enhanced service provisions. Furthermore, improved transit options coupled with fewer disruptions such as strikes, contribute to the rising passenger numbers across both methods of transport. In the aviation and rail sectors, crowd analytics finds broad application for optimizing passenger flow control, upping safety standards, and boosting operational efficiency through the analysis of live data on crowd dispersion and movement. For instance, as per the Office of Road and Rail (ORR) - a governmental department based in the UK - the number of rail journeys in Great Britain surged by 20% to 417 million during the period of October to December 2023, in comparison with 348 million for the corresponding quarter in 2022. Throughout the full year spanning from January 2022 to December 2023, the cumulative count of journeys hit 1.57 billion. Hence, the escalating number of flight and train passengers is fuelling the expansion of the crowd analytics market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Crowd Analytics Market?

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Crowd Analytics Sector?

Prominent firms in the crowd analytics market are aiming to incorporate solutions like computer vision and machine learning, including crowd sense collector sensors, to increase their understanding of real-time crowd behavior and boost their decision-making abilities. The crowd sense collector sensor is an instrument that leverages mobile Wi-Fi signals to detect, count, and examine patterns, densities, and fluctuations in people in real-time. For example, in June 2023, Visual Solutions UK Limited, a tech firm based in the UK, introduced the crowd sense collector sensor, a tool engineered for live crowd measurement and evaluation. This pioneering device can be smoothly integrated into any setting, using mobile Wi-Fi signals to detect and tally crowd numbers while providing institutions with valuable data on crowd patterns, densities, and movements. This technology improves their capability to observe and regulate crowd dynamics, providing practical data to refine safety and operational strategies.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Crowd Analytics Market Share?

The crowd analyticsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Solution, Services

2) By Deployment Model: On-Premise, Cloud

3) By Application: Revenue Forecasting, Incident Analytics, Customer Management, Market Forecasting

4) By Vertical: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance, Retail And Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Information Technology (IT) And Telecommunications, Media And Entertainment, Other Verticals

Subsegments:

1) By Solution: Data Collection Tools, Data Analysis and Visualization Software, Real-Time Monitoring Solutions, Predictive Analytics Solutions, Reporting and Dashboard Tools

2) By Services: Consulting Services, Implementation Services, Training and Support Services, Maintenance and Upgrades, Managed Services

What Are The Regional Trends In The Crowd Analytics Market?

In 2024, North America led as the largest region in the crowd analytics market. It is anticipated that the fastest-growing region will be Asia-Pacific in the upcoming period. The Crowd Analytics market report covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

