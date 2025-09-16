Residential Remodelers Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Residential Remodelers Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

In the past few years, the residential remodelers market size has experienced a slight increase. The market is projected to escalate from $768.84 billion in 2024 to about $777.21 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.1%. The previously witnessed growth can be traced back to factors like the economic situation, home equity, evolving lifestyle trends, the aging of housing inventory, changes in the real estate market, and homeownership rates.

In the coming years, the residential remodelers market is projected to experience consistent growth, eventually reaching $863.8 billion in 2029 with a 2.7% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Factors contributing to this predicted increase during the forecast period include an aging population and increased accessibility, energy-saving upgrades, and developing technology integration in residential settings. Other factors include the rise in home office and remote work trends and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Key trends expected to shape this period of growth consist of project management driven by technology, design of living spaces that accommodate multiple generations, resilient design that can withstand disaster, sustainability, and an increasing focus on online presence and marketing techniques.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Residential Remodelers Market?

The upward trend in the construction industry is anticipated to boost the residential remodelers market's expansion in the future. The construction sector deals with the construction, modification, and restoration of various structures like residences, industrial buildings, highways, bridges, and other infrastructures. This growth in construction could positively impact the residential renovation market as it results in more new homes being constructed, subsequently increasing demand for remodeling services. For instance, the United States Census Bureau's statistical report in March 2023 revealed that total construction expenditure in the United States rose from $1.54 trillion in November 2020 to $1.84 trillion in November 2022, representing a 16.3% increase. This growth in the construction industry, therefore, propels the residential remodeling market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Residential Remodelers Market?

Major players in the Residential Remodelers include:

• Andersen Corporation

• Dow Inc.

• Jeld-Wen Holdings Inc.

• Kohler Co.

• Pella Corporation

• Seven Group Holdings Limited

• Industrie Cotto Possagno S.p.A

• Lutron Electronics Inc.

• Mohawk Industries Inc.

• Masco Corporation

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Residential Remodelers Industry?

Innovations in technology are emerging as a significant trend in the residential remodeler market. Key players in this market are striving to create disruptive solutions to consolidate their market status. Eyrus Inc., a US software firm, illustrated this in December 2022 when it revealed major upgrades to its platform with the introduction of Eyrus Evolved. This comprehensive solution facilitates improved decision making by general contractors in relation to progress tracking, risk management, and safety protocols. The new tech offering integrates an easy-to-use, unobtrusive system that provides complete workforce information and real-time analytics through a Consolidated Workforce Database. The project teams can leverage Eyrus to make preemptive adjustments in volatile project environments, positively impacting the schedule, safety measures, and cost. The Eyrus platform, incorporating Construction IoT technology, reduces administrative overhead by 25% by automating crucial tasks like employee onboarding, project time monitoring, and regulatory compliance reporting.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Residential Remodelers Market Growth

The residential remodelers market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Project: DIY (Do It Yourself), Professional

2) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

3) By Application: Flooring, Walls, Ceilings, Porches, Gardens, Garages, System And Equipment, Disaster Repair, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By DIY (Do It Yourself): Basic Projects, Intermediate Projects, Complex Projects

2) By Professional: General Contractors, Specialized Contractors, Design-Build Firms

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Residential Remodelers Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America dominated the residential remodelers market. The anticipated growth status for this region was also highlighted in the report. The geographical areas analyzed in the report on the residential remodelers market include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

