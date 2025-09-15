Capshock Launches World’s First Non-Electronic Mouthguard That Alerts To Potentially Concussive Impacts For Under $50

Capshock mouthguard with date of Kickstarter.

Pre-orders open September 15 for breakthrough sports safety technology helping athletes, parents, and coaches spot dangerous impacts instantly!

I recognized the urgent need for a simpler, more accessible solution. Without the complexity of electronics, without added burdens, and at a cost that makes safety attainable for every athlete.” — Benjamin Landolina

PINE BUSH, NY, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A revolutionary sports safety product is now available for pre-order. Capshock, the world’s first non-electronic mouthguard that visibly alerts to potentially concussive hits, officially opens pre-orders on September 15 at 9:00 AM EST.

Designed for athletes of all levels in high-contact sports such as football, hockey, and lacrosse, Capshock gives parents, coaches, and players immediate peace of mind by making heavy impacts instantly visible.

Unlike traditional “smart” mouthguards that cost hundreds of dollars and require charging, Capshock uses a simple dye-based capsule system that triggers at impacts above 75G of force, a threshold associated with potentially concussive events. The white mouthguard turns red on heavy impact, providing a clear visual alert for immediate action.

Capshock was founded by Benjamin Landolina, who began developing the idea at 17 years old after an undiagnosed concussion in high school hockey cut short his playing career. Now 19, he’s turning that experience into innovation to protect athletes everywhere. “I recognized the urgent need for a simpler, more accessible solution to give athletes and families peace of mind,” says Landolina. “Capshock was created to make hidden injuries immediately visible. Without the complexity of electronics, without added burdens, and at a cost that makes safety attainable for every athlete.”

Capshock pre-orders start at just $30 for early supporters, $40 afterward, and will retail for $50.

The innovation has already drawn attention from NFL, NHL, and NCAA programs, and earned recognition as a finalist in the world-renowned TCU Values & Ventures competition, along with support from West Virginia University, Indiana University, and SUNY Orange.

While pre-orders are being managed through Kickstarter, Capshock emphasizes that this is simply a way for athletes and parents to secure early access to the product at the best available pricing.

Pre-Order Link: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/780044570/capshock-affordable-impact-indicating-mouthguard

