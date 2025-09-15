Deepcell and InGel Therapeutics Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Next-Generation Ocular Cell Therapies

Integration of Deepcell's REM-I will enable high-dimensional, label-free single cell analysis and sorting to accelerate InGel’s therapeutic development pipeline

Deepcell’s REM-I platform gives us the ability to interrogate single cells in new ways, helping us accelerate our progress toward therapies that can change lives.” — Deepti Singh, PhD, Co-founder & CSO of InGel Therapeutics

MENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Deepcell , a pioneer in AI-powered, label-free single cell analysis and sorting, today announced a partnership with InGel Therapeutics , a Harvard-spinoff biotechnology company developing novel cell therapies to preserve and restore vision in patients with retinal degenerative diseases.Through this collaboration, InGel is integrating Deepcell’s REM-I platform directly into its therapeutic development programs, enabling scientists to harness high-dimensional, label-free morphological insights to accelerate the discovery and optimization of novel ocular therapies.“Ophthalmology is one of the most exciting frontiers for our technology,” said Maddison Masaeli, PhD, CEO of Deepcell. “By empowering InGel’s team with the ability to study and sort cells in their true, uncompromised state, we are helping open new pathways to vision-restoring treatments.”InGel’s lead program, IGT001, combines engineered rod precursor cells with a biomimetic hydrogel to provide durable neuroprotection and preserve cone-mediated vision in retinitis pigmentosa. The company’s mutation-agnostic approach is designed to address the broadest patient populations, with additional pipeline programs in dry AMD, glaucoma, and optic nerve regeneration. With the addition of the REM-I platform, InGel gains a powerful discovery engine to profile cell states, capture rare phenotypes, and validate therapeutic response with unprecedented resolution.“Our mission is to bring back light to patients living with blindness,” said Deepti Singh, PhD, Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer of InGel Therapeutics. “Deepcell’s REM-I platform gives us the ability to interrogate single cells in new ways, helping us accelerate our progress toward therapies that can change lives.”This partnership highlights the transformative role of AI-powered morphology profiling in ophthalmology and ocular research. By combining Deepcell’s breakthrough technology with InGel’s innovative cell therapy programs, the two companies aim to drive the next generation of vision-restoring therapeutics.About InGel TherapeuticsInGel Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing engineered, intravitreally delivered cell therapies for retinal degenerative diseases. Its lead program, IGT001, combines human rod precursor cells with a biomimetic hydrogel delivery system to preserve cone photoreceptors and maintain central vision in retinitis pigmentosa patients. InGel’s pipeline extends to dry age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, and optic nerve regeneration. Headquartered in Boston, InGel’s mission is to bring back light to people whose world has gone dark.About DeepcellDeepcell is a life sciences company pioneering AI-powered, label-free single cell morphology profiling and sorting. Its REM-I platform enables researchers to capture, analyze, and isolate cells based on high-dimensional morphological features—unlocking new biological insights and driving innovation across oncology, cell therapy, immunology, and now ophthalmology. Deepcell’s platform leverages its artificial intelligence model, the Human Foundation Model, to identify and sort cells based on morphological distinctions helping power basic and translational research and offering future applications in diagnostic testing and therapeutics targeting. The company was spun out of Stanford University in 2017 and is based in Menlo Park, California. Learn more at www.deepcell.com

