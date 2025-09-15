Katie Hornor Honored at Forbes Riley’s Sold-Out FRedX Event in St. Petersburg, Florida

It was unexpected and such an honor to receive the impact award. My message, and each of yours, matters. We must continue to share to change the world.” — Katie Hornor

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International speaker, bestselling author, and business strategist Katie Hornor was honored this past weekend at Forbes Riley’s sold-out FRedX event, a premier business event showcasing influential voices and breakthrough ideas.

The three-day live/virtual hybrid event drew entrepreneurs, authors, and speakers from around the world for a mix of TEDx-style presentations, immersive training, and high-level networking. It opened on Thursday, September 11 with TEDxStPeteWomen, featuring bold ideas and powerful storytelling from thought leaders including the mother-daughter duo: Forbes Riley and Makenna Riley.

On Friday, September 12, attendees engaged in a full day of speaker training designed to sharpen communication skills, strengthen stage presence, and boost influence. The event concluded on Saturday, September 13 with a high-impact showcase of short talks by 30 speakers—each a burst of wisdom and inspiration from a diverse lineup of presenters.

Katie Hornor Receives the Impact Award

At the closing awards ceremony, Katie Hornor was presented with the Impact Award, designated for the speaker whose idea or message has the greatest potential to create lasting change. Her presentation not only resonated in the moment but also inspired long-term action, affirming her reputation as a thought leader who equips high-achieving professionals to align purpose, faith, and business for greater impact.

Other award recipients included:

* Audience Favorite Award – Vickie Menendez

* Spark Award – Sara Bronson

* Standing Ovation Award – Carla Hooker

* Mic Drop Award – Carol Casey

* Heartfelt Hero Award – Tami Forster

* Bold Breakthrough Award – Kay Harris

About Katie Hornor

Katie Hornor is a 15-time bestselling author of more than 90 titles, TEDx speaker, and internationally recognized business strategist. Known as The Flamingo Lady, she has delivered over 700 hours on stage, appeared in 300+ podcast interviews, and built a global reputation for helping leaders integrate faith and business without compromise. She is the CEO of the National Christian Association of Professional Speakers (NCAPS) and the founder of The Flamingo Advantage®. Katie has been featured in SUCCESS® Magazine, ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX, and on billboards in New York’s Times Square. Learn more at www.KatieHornor.com.

About Forbes Riley

Forbes Riley is an award-winning television host, entrepreneur, and motivational speaker recognized worldwide as one of the most successful live and on-camera product pitch experts, with over $2.5 billion in product sales. She has built a legacy of inspiring and training leaders, entrepreneurs, and speakers through her dynamic events, including FRedX. Known for her signature blend of energy, authenticity, and results-driven teaching, Forbes continues to equip professionals to master their message and expand their impact. Learn more at www.ForbesRiley.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.