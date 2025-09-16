Intuitive AI and Reencle Partner to Link Composting with Everyday Actions at the Bin

Partnership brings waste sorting education home: Intuitive AI's Oscar Sort station (left) teaches proper waste disposal in public spaces, while Reencle's home composter (right) enables users to turn food scraps into nutrient-rich compost at home, creating The Reencle composter in action: Fresh food scraps are added to existing decomposing organic matter, where patented microbial technology breaks down waste into nutrient-rich compost within 24 hours.

Intuitive AI (Oscar Sort AI recycling assistant) partners with Reencle (home composting leader) to bridge public waste education with home composting solutions.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intuitive AI , creator of Oscar Sort, the AI Recycling Assistant, is teaming up with Reencle , the leader in home composting, to connect everyday waste decisions with practical ways to reduce food waste at home. Together, they’re making it easier than ever to take what you learn at the bin and keep making a difference in your own kitchen.For both companies, education is key. Oscar Sort helps people in public spaces make the right disposal choice. Reencle makes it easy to continue that good habit at home, turning food scraps into nutrient-rich compost—without any mess or odor.“At Intuitive AI, we believe real change starts in the moment you decide what to do with something you’re about to throw away,” said Hassan Murad, Co-Founder and CEO of Intuitive AI. “With Reencle, we’re giving people a way to keep that change going—long after they’ve left the bin.”“We’ve always wanted composting to feel easy, fun, and something anyone can do,” said Joe Tegerdine, GM of North America at Reencle. “Working with Intuitive AI means we can meet people where they’re learning, and help them make a difference right away—while keeping food waste out of landfills and giving back to the earth.”This partnership combines Intuitive AI’s expertise in helping people build better waste habits with Reencle’s mission to make composting effortless and rewarding. Through their network of universities, airports, attractions, and more, Oscar engaged over 100 million people globally in 2024. Reencle will connect with visitors at places like the Exploratorium and the California Academy of Sciences.Each Oscar displaying Reencle’s message will feature a QR code that unlocks exclusive discounts, helpful composting tips, and practical steps to start composting at home. Guests will learn about the impact of food waste, see composting in action, and discover how to bring those same changes into their everyday lives.To celebrate the partnership, individuals who sort correctly at select Oscar units will have the chance to win a Reencle composter . After sorting, a QR code will appear on screen—participants can simply scan it to enter the draw.About Intuitive AIIntuitive AI revolutionizes waste management with the Oscar Zero-Waste Platform: Oscar Sort, Oscar Media, Oscar Pixel, Oscar Pocket, and Oscar Analytics. Our technology empowers global enterprises to manage, measure, and reduce waste while optimizing costs—from your plate to the dumpster. We are dedicated to eliminating the burning, dumping, landfilling, littering, and polluting of materials across land, sea, and space. With a presence in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, the Oscar Platform is trusted by Fortune 500, universities, airports, media companies, and leading sports and entertainment venues.Discover more at www.intuitiveai.ca About ReencleReencle is the one true kitchen-to-garden composter that turns everyday food scraps into nutrient-rich compost, helping people reduce their carbon footprint and give back to nature. Using a patented microbial system that decomposes up to 90% of food waste within 24 hours, Reencle produces authentic compost—not dehydrated waste—without odors or mess. It can process a wide range of organic materials, including meat, dairy, and cooked foods, making composting simple and accessible for all. Founded in South Korea and now expanding globally, Reencle has sold over 220,000 units and is committed to creating a regenerative future, one kitchen at a time. Learn more at www.reencle.co Media ContactJoanna CarsonMarketing Lead, Intuitive AIjo@intuitiverobotics.ca / 416 455 6956SungHo ParkCMO, Reencle Inc.sung@reencleus.com

