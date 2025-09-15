TECKNEXUS Issues Final Call for Private Network Leadership Awards 2025, Winners Recognized at MWC Las Vegas
Nominations close Sept 30. Winners announced first week of October, honoring innovation and leadership in private 5G/LTE/CBRS deployments.SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TECKNEXUS today issued a final call for nominations for the Private Network Leadership Awards 2025, recognizing the most impactful deployments of private 5G/LTE/CBRS across industries. Winners will be announced the first week of October and then recognized on stage at MWC Las Vegas 2025 on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, from 4:30–5:30 PM PDT at the Tech Talks Stage – Town Square (Booth 122).
The awards celebrate organizations that have demonstrated measurable business outcomes, resilience, and innovation through private network deployments. Unlike public 5G, private networks offer enterprises dedicated bandwidth, enhanced security, and low-latency performance for mission-critical operations.
These awards celebrate enterprises and partners proving the real value of private 5G, LTE, and CBRS networks. From greater control and security to unlocking new automation and operational models, private networks are moving beyond trials to delivering measurable business outcomes across industries.” — Hema Kadia, Founder & CEO, TeckNexus
WHO SHOULD APPLY
The awards are open to enterprises and industrial end-users, technology vendors and OEMs, mobile operators and neutral hosts, system integrators, startups, hyperscalers, and public-sector agencies.
AWARD CATEGORIES
Categories span major industries including manufacturing, energy and utilities, mining, airports, ports, automotive, smart cities, sports and events, warehouse and logistics, education, healthcare, defense, and public safety. Cross-domain categories include security, neutral host networks, system integration, startups, assurance, and testing.
KEY DATES
Nominations Close: September 30, 2025
Winners Announced: First week of October 2025
Recognition at MWC Las Vegas: October 14, 2025 | 4:30–5:30 PM PDT | Tech Talks Stage – Town Square, Booth 122
WINNER RECOGNITION AND BENEFITS
Winners will be announced in the first week of October 2025 and recognized at MWC Las Vegas on October 14 with one dedicated presentation slide per winner during the live session. In addition, every nomination submitted comes with a complimentary MWC Las Vegas 2025 pass (value $1,199), and award winners receive two additional passes per winning category, providing even greater opportunities to showcase leadership at the event. Winners will also be featured in Private Network Magazine, highlighting their innovation, leadership, and deployment success, with distribution to enterprise decision-makers. Their solutions will be recognized within the TeckNexus Private Network Readiness Assessment Solutions as recommended leaders for enterprises completing assessments. Additional benefits include inclusion in the official TeckNexus press release and social media announcements for industry-wide visibility; an invitation for an executive spotlight or interview, published on TeckNexus.com and promoted across the TeckNexus content ecosystem; promotion across TeckNexus digital platforms, including website banners, newsletters, and award-related assets; and an official award badge for use in marketing materials, presentations, and LinkedIn.
See 2024 Private Network Leadership Award Winners for inspiration in Private Network Magazine, which highlights last year’s award-winning deployments and innovations across multiple industries.
WHAT MAKES A WINNING ENTRY
Submissions are evaluated on use-case clarity and relevance; innovation and practicality of the solution; network technology justification (5G/LTE/CBRS); tangible benefits and KPIs; broader industry impact; clarity of company roles and partner collaboration; current deployment status and roadmap; and strength of supporting evidence such as references, videos, and external validation.
CALL FOR NOMINATIONS
Enterprises, technology vendors, operators, and ecosystem partners are encouraged to submit nominations before the September 30 deadline. Each entry is an opportunity to gain global recognition, be featured in industry-leading publications, and share success with peers and decision-makers shaping the future of private networks. The nomination form, judging criteria, and submission guidelines can be found on the Private Network Leadership Awards 2025 page.
MEET TECKNEXUS AT MWC LAS VEGAS
Beyond the awards recognition, TeckNexus will host meetings throughout MWC Las Vegas 2025 to connect with enterprises, operators, and technology innovators on readiness assessments, ecosystem partnerships, and strategic collaborations.
ABOUT TECKNEXUS
TeckNexus is a media, research, and solutions platform focused on private 5G/LTE/CBRS, NTN, edge, and AI-driven connectivity across vertical industries. Through award programs, readiness assessments, editorial, and partnerships, TeckNexus accelerates enterprise adoption of next-generation connectivity and showcases real-world impact. Learn more at TeckNexus.com.
