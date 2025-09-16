Fasoo Expands DSPM Capabilities with Multi-Cloud and SaaS Coverage

Fasoo - a leader in data-centric security

Fasoo, the leader in data-centric security, today announced the latest update of Fasoo DSPM, enhancing visibility and control across the enterprise data by extending coverage from multi/hybrid cloud environments to widely used SaaS applications.

“Multi-cloud and SaaS have made data silos worse,” said Jason Sohn, Executive Managing Director at Fasoo. “As a core data security platform solution, Fasoo DSPM gives organizations extended visibility and a unified view of enterprise data—empowering them to drive better governance and stronger security strategies.”

Fasoo DSPM (Data Security Posture Management) is designed to help organizations manage sensitive information scattered across cloud infrastructures. The solution delivers unified visibility into the security posture of cloud-stored data, identifies vulnerabilities, supports compliance requirements, and ensures sensitive information is automatically discovered, classified, and protected.

With this latest update, Fasoo extends its risk management reach beyond cloud storage to SaaS applications, which are often overlooked blind spots in enterprise data governance. The new version begins with support for Google Workspace, one of the most widely adopted enterprise collaboration platforms, including Gmail and Google Drive.

Organizations using Google Workspace can now gain comprehensive visibility into data across mail and storage, strengthen sensitive data management, and enhance overall security posture.

The updated Fasoo DSPM automatically analyzes personal and sensitive data within Google Workspace, enabling both users and administrators to better understand data exposure, take compliance-driven actions, and remediate vulnerabilities. It classifies risk levels based on sharing settings, prioritizes files requiring immediate attention, and detects anomalies such as overshared or externally exposed content.

In addition, by identifying redundant, obsolete, or trivial files based on access frequency, duplication, and last access date, the solution helps reduce both storage costs and security burdens.

Fasoo will continue expanding DSPM coverage to additional SaaS applications, reinforcing its role in the rapidly growing data security posture management market. By addressing the complexities of multi-cloud and SaaS data governance, Fasoo is positioned to deliver lasting value to enterprises and generate sustainable growth across global markets.

For more information, visit https://en.fasoo.com/products/fasoo-dspm/.

About Fasoo:

Fasoo provides unstructured data security, privacy, and enterprise content platforms that securely protect, control, trace, analyze, and share critical business information while enhancing productivity. Fasoo's continuous focus on customer innovation and creativity provides market-leading solutions to the challenges faced by organizations of all sizes and industries. For more information, visit https://en.fasoo.com/.

