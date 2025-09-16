The Kintsugi Way Unlocks the Journey of Healing in New Book Release

Author Charlotte Wang, Ed.D. The Kintsugi Way: Book Release 10.10.2025 The Kintsugi Way: Book Hardcover

The Kintsugi Way of Embracing the Journey of Healing launches October 10 in honor of World Mental Health Day

But time alone doesn’t heal us. Healing requires courage, intention, and compassion. The art of Kintsugi shows us that our scars can become the very seams that make us stronger and more radiant.” — Dr. Charlotte Wang

LA QUINTA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- We all carry fractures—losses, betrayals, or scars no one else can see. What if those fractures could be healed through a spiritual golden repair?That question lies at the heart of The Kintsugi Way of Embracing the Journey of Healing, a powerful new book by Dr. Charlotte Wang, releasing October 10, 2025, in recognition of World Mental Health Day.Blending Eastern philosophy with modern psychological and neuroscience insights, alongside deeply human stories of resilience and renewal, the book challenges the familiar idea that “time heals all wounds.” Instead, it offers a compassionate and intentional path to healing—grounded in the ancient Japanese art of Kintsugi, the practice of repairing broken pottery with gold, and the philosophy of wabi-sabi, which honors imperfection and impermanence.Each chapter mirrors a traditional step in the Kintsugi restoration process, transforming it into a metaphor for human growth. From Warewari (The Breaking) to Nori-tsugi (Joining the Pieces), and from Migiwa-kezuri (Trimming the Edges) to Jinuri and Makienaoshi (Painting with Gold), readers are invited to reframe pain not as damage, but as a source of strength, authenticity, and beauty.“Too often we’re told that time heals all wounds,” says Dr. Wang . “But time alone doesn’t heal us. Healing requires courage, intention, and compassion. The art of Kintsugi shows us that our scars can become the very seams that make us stronger and more radiant.”With warmth and clarity, Dr. Wang guides readers through personal reflection, neuroscience-informed insight, and meditative practice. The result is a book that does not rush healing—but honors its rhythm—and invites readers to transform their stories with care.The Kintsugi Way of Embracing the Journey of Healing will be available in hardcover, paperback, ebook, and audiobook formats beginning October 10, 2025.E-book pre-orders are now open via Amazon and other major retailers.About the AuthorCharlotte Wang, Ed.D. is an educator, leadership consultant, and partner at Integral Advantage, a leadership development and strategic consulting firm. With over 20 years of experience in the private and public sectors, she has helped leaders navigate change with clarity and courage. Her work has been recognized with national awards for effectiveness in education, and she remains deeply committed to fostering resilience, compassion, and human-centered growth in individuals and communities.About Integral AdvantageThe Kintsugi Way of Embracing the Journey of Healing is released by Integral Advantage, a leadership development firm serving federal agencies, public institutions, and private enterprises. Known for insight-rich programming and trusted executive education, Integral Advantagealso produces books and resources that empower readers with strategic tools and reflective clarity.In 2025, Integral Advantagewas named Best Leadership and Organizational Effectiveness Development Firm in the U.S. by Best of Best Review, recognizing its impact on leadership excellence and organizational resilience in an increasingly complex world.Visit www.integraladvantage.com for companion articles, bonus material, and professional development tools.

