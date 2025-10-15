New PBS Documentary on Edgar Allan Poe Invites Viewers To 'Meet the Man Behind the Myth'

Official Poster for "In Search of Edgar Allan Poe" documentary

This Halloween enter Poe’s haunted world of ravens, crypts, and shadows in a PBS documentary re-introducing the literary genius

We hope to dispel persistent myths about Poe's life and death and reveal his remarkable influence on later writers, artists, and scientists. Few people realize his enduring impact.” — Andrew D. Kaplan, Ph.D.

COLLEGE PARK, MD, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many people associate Edgar Allan Poe with Halloween and his tales of the macabre, but how well do they know the man behind these stories? Just in time for the holiday, "In Search of Edgar Allan Poe"—an award-winning new documentary that tells the poignant story of the brilliant poet, master short story writer, and influential critic Edgar Allan Poe--begins airing on PBS stations and streaming via the PBS app on Saturday, October 25.

This 2-part, 3-hour film is the most in-depth documentary ever made on one of America's most enigmatic literary figures, delving into his mysterious life and enduring legacy. It recounts how Poe invented the detective genre, pioneered science fiction, and shaped the modern short story, yet was plagued by alcohol, lost loves, and a penchant for self-destruction.

“We immerse the viewer in Poe’s life and works, using 40 evocative pieces of music, interviewing 5 leading scholars, and shooting the film at 12 Poe-related locations,” said filmmaker Andrew D. Kaplan, Ph.D. “Our documentary gives voice to those so central to Poe during his lifetime—such as his beloved wife Virginia, aunt Maria Clemm, and older brother Henry, who inspired him to become an author—yet have largely gone unmentioned in other documentaries.”

Few know that Poe invented the detective story, which would become among the most popular literary, film, and television genres. Without Poe, there would be no Sherlock Holmes, no Hercule Poirot, no Adrian Monk! Viewers will also learn that Poe helped establish enduring principles on what makes a short story effective, principles many writers still employ today.

The film illuminates Poe’s role in pioneering science fiction and his influence on such sci-fi giants as Jules Verne and H.G. Wells. “Poe had a huge impact on the science fiction genre because what he did was, he took fantastic stories about trips to the Moon or balloon trips across the ocean and tried to make them seem as if they could actually happen,” said Chris Semtner, curator of the Poe Museum in Richmond, Virginia.

Viewers might be surprised that Edgar Allan Poe was one of the first writers to presciently describe the Big Bang Theory and an expanding Universe, using the vocabulary of his day. In his prose poem "Eureka," he discusses numerous cosmic phenomena that later became established scientific fact.

"In Search of Edgar Allan Poe" also reveals fun facts about America's master of gothic horror and psychological suspense:

- Poe coined more than 1,000 words, enriching the English language.

- While a student at the University of Virginia, he was examined by former Presidents James Madison and James Monroe.

- In his only meeting with President John Tyler, at the White House, Poe showed up inebriated!

- Cat lovers may appreciate that Poe himself was one, often writing stories with his beloved tortoise-shell cat Catterina on his shoulder, even including her in letters back home to his aunt!

The film sheds new light on Poe’s mystifying death in Baltimore and why he was found wearing someone else’s clothes at a local tavern on Election Day.

“We hope to dispel persistent myths about Poe's life and death,” said Kaplan, “and reveal his remarkable influence on later writers, artists, and scientists. Few people realize his enduring impact. We do not feel his story has been so revealingly told—until now.”

View the awards the film has won

Check your local TV listings for when this film may air in your area. The documentary is also available on Tubi and Kanopy, for those with a library card.

"In Search of Edgar Allan Poe" is an East Rock Films production, produced, written, and directed by Andrew D. Kaplan. East Rock Films seeks to inform and inspire viewers by bringing to life renowned writers, artists, their works, and their times. Previous works include "In Search of Walt Whitman" and "In Search of Thoreau."

To arrange an interview or for more information, please contact Andrew Kaplan at andrew.kaplan@eastrockfilms.com.

"In Search of Edgar Allan Poe" 30-second Broadcast Trailer for PBS

