KFSHRC Showcases Responsible AI Adoption and Measurable Impact at C3 Davos of Healthcare New York Summit

NY, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) presented its leadership in healthcare artificial intelligence (AI) at the C3 Davos of Healthcare™ New York Summit: Healthcare Disrupted – The Future of AI, Data & Precision Medicine, where it participated as a Strategic Partner and highlighted a philosophy of responsible adoption alongside measurable results in patient care, clinical research, and operational efficiency.“Artificial intelligence must be seen as a tool to empower healthcare professionals, not replace them,” said Dr. Björn Zoëga, Deputy CEO of KFSHRC. “Our task is to integrate these systems responsibly, so they reduce the burden on staff, accelerate diagnostics, and ultimately deliver safer and more efficient care.”Professor Ahmad AbuSalah, Director of the Digital Innovation Hub, explained that KFSHRC has developed more than 30 in-house AI solutions and introduced five new AI agents in 2025 alone to support clinical note generation, medical translation, and advanced data analysis. “Our strategy is built on three pillars: responsible governance, a culture of innovation, and staff digital empowerment,” he said. “By balancing local capacity development with global collaboration, we are creating AI solutions that are not only transformative but also sustainable and trusted.”The hospital’s Centre for Healthcare Intelligence (CHI), established in 2019, has deployed over 20 locally powered applications across diagnostics, patient-flow and capacity management, clinical decision support, and predictive care. Examples include AI-driven radiology tools for chest X-rays and brain CT scans, as well as automated systems that track patient pain points in real time. These innovations are improving efficiency, safety, and costs.KFSHRC’s participation in the Summit as a Strategic Partner reaffirmed its global role in advancing precision medicine, digital health, and smart hospital models. Its philosophy of responsible, measured adoption of AI—empowering clinicians, protecting patients, and producing quantifiable outcomes—has positioned the hospital at the forefront of healthcare transformation worldwide.KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and 15th globally in the list of the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centers for the second consecutive year and has been recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings. It was included in the world's best 250 hospitals and in the World’s Best Smart Hospitals list for 2025 by Newsweek magazine.For more information, visit www.kfshrc.edu.sa or contact our media team at mediacoverage@kfshrc.edu.sa

