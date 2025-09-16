Bloodrunner Unleashes Unplugged Live at WZRD – A Bold New Chapter in Chicago Metal

Chicago band Bloodrunner debuts a stripped-down lineup and unplugged sound with their live album recorded at Northeastern University.

This album represents a new chapter for Bloodrunner — stripped down, intimate, and real.” — Neal Rodriguez

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bloodrunner Unleashes Unplugged Live at WZRD – A Bold New Chapter in Chicago MetalChicago’s own Bloodrunner, a force in the Midwest metal scene since 2004, proudly announces the release of their latest live album, Unplugged Live at WZRD. Recorded in the summer of 2025 at Northeastern University’s legendary radio station, WZRD, this special performance introduces fans to the band’s stripped-down acoustic side while showcasing a brand-new lineup.Formed by Neal Rodriguez and friends in the early 2000s, Bloodrunner has endured lineup changes, record deals, and a constantly evolving sound. From their debut album Total Annihilation to their self-titled 2023 release, the band has never stopped pushing boundaries. Now, with bassist Tito and drummer Jeff on, Bloodrunner reimagines their catalog in an intimate unplugged format, proving that raw emotion and powerful songwriting cut through even without heavy distortion.Unplugged Live at WZRD captures the energy of a band reborn — one that embraces its roots while forging a bold new path. Fans will experience reworked versions of past songs, performed with the grit, passion, and authenticity that have defined Bloodrunner for over two decades.“We wanted to show a different side of Bloodrunner,” says founder Neal Rodriguez. “These songs have always had heart, and playing them unplugged lets that shine through in a new way. It’s exciting to share this chapter with our fans.”With a history that includes deals with Golden Core Records and Sliptrick Records, as well as countless live shows across Chicago and beyond, Bloodrunner has cemented itself as a resilient voice in underground metal. This latest release is a testament to their ability to evolve, adapt, and continue creating music that matters.Stream Unplugged Live at WZRDAvailable on all major platforms:Spotify | Apple Music | YouTubeAbout BloodrunnerFounded in Chicago in 2004, Bloodrunner is a metal band led by Neal Rodriguez. Over the years, they have released multiple albums, toured extensively throughout the Midwest, and signed with international labels. Their sound combines intensity with storytelling, and their latest evolution into acoustic territory proves their versatility and staying power.Press ContactNeal Rodriguezbloodrunnerband@gmail.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.