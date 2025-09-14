Easing Traffic Congestion on I-81

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the redesigned Interstate 481 off-ramp to Exit 3 (DeWitt) in the Town of DeWitt will open Monday afternoon, marking the latest milestone in the transformative Interstate 81 Viaduct Project. Featuring a streamlined configuration, new turning lanes and other improvements, the new Exit 3 will enhance safety and ease congestion for tens of thousands of motorists who use this busy interchange each day to travel to and from the bustling and fast-growing Towns of DeWitt, Fayetteville, and Manlius. The reimagined interchange is one of the many improvements that are being implemented to improve connectivity throughout Central New York as part of the I-81 Viaduct Project, which is the largest infrastructure project ever undertaken by the State Department of Transportation.

“The I-81 Viaduct Project will not only remove an aging highway that has divided and blighted downtown Syracuse for far too long, it will also create new, safer connections for travelers across Central New York that improve quality of life and foster new opportunities for growth,” Governor Hochul said. “The redesigned Exit 3 is the latest improvement of many that are in store for Central New York residents and visitors as we work to complete this historic project and transform the region’s transportation network for the better.”

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “The I-81 Viaduct Project is providing great enhancements for Central New York, and we are just getting started. The newly redesigned Exit 3 interchange will mean easier commutes and fewer hassles for tens of thousands of motorists who travel this corridor each day, strengthening the bonds that tie this community together and improving quality of life. It’s one of the many things that makes the future look very bright for Central New York and DOT is excited to help in making it all happen.”

Work on the new Exit 3 was undertaken as part of the larger effort to upgrade and redesignate the existing Interstate 481 to become the mainline I-81 and accommodate traffic heading around the City of Syracuse after the existing downtown viaduct is removed. The new off ramp from I-481 southbound condenses two existing exits into one, streamlining the connection for motorists accessing State Routes 5 and 92 eastbound and westbound. The modified ramp also provides dedicated turn lanes to State Routes 5 and 92 eastbound and westbound. Motorists will exit I-481 southbound on a two-lane ramp that expands to four lanes as drivers approach the signalized intersection.

Three lanes will accommodate traffic turning left onto State Routes 5 and 92 eastbound, towards the Towns of Fayetteville and Manlius, while a dedicated right turn lane will direct traffic westbound on State Routes 5 and 92, toward the Town of DeWitt. The reconfiguration will also reduce backups on I-481 northbound and provide more room for drivers to safely enter State Routes 5 and 92 eastbound, reducing abrupt weaving movements and sudden lane changes.

Additionally, the I-481 southbound off-ramp to Exit 3E (Fayetteville/Manlius) is closed and will be removed and replaced with grass and other landscaping features.

As part of the ongoing construction in the Town of DeWitt, the Interstate 481 northbound on-ramp from State Routes 5 and 92 westbound will be lengthened to Kinne Road, providing motorists additional time to merge onto future mainline I-81. Improvements to Lyndon Corners are anticipated to be complete in the coming weeks and include the addition of an eastbound lane along State Routes 5 and 92, for traffic heading to Manlius.

Through the construction of the Community Grid, the I-81 Viaduct project aims to reverse the ill-considered decision made in the 1950s to build the viaduct through the heart of Syracuse. It will also provide safe and ADA accessible pedestrian and bicycle amenities throughout the project area.

The I-81 Viaduct Project is part of Governor Hochul's unprecedented commitment to modernize New York State's infrastructure and invest in projects that reconnect communities by promoting equity, connectivity, and multi-modal transportation opportunities for communities across the state. The $34.3 billion, five-year NYSDOT Capital Plan helps fulfill the Governor's vision for a modern transportation system that serves New Yorkers across the State. The project is being funded with a mix of federal and State money.

In February 2025, Governor Hochul announced the launch of the I-81 Connect mobile app, building on the unprecedented community outreach efforts implemented during the project’s planning and environmental phases — which are currently still effective — during construction. The app delivers real-time project updates and travel alerts and allows the Central New York community to connect with the I-81 Project team directly.

Assemblymember William Magnarelli said,“The opening of the redesigned I-481 is one step in the overall revamping of the interstate systems in Syracuse. While the construction is a temporary inconvenience for local drivers, the finished projects create a more efficient and safer system for all.”

