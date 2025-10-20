EcoZen Pure Bliss Unveils 1520 Aromatherapy and Hip-Hop Hair Balm to Celebrate the Grand Opening of the Hip-Hop Museum

EcoZen Hip Hop Hair Balm

Founder Elizabeth Menegon Champions Cultural Heritage with Innovative Products, Contributing to a Legacy of Hip-Hop while Making a Difference for the Future

It’s an honour to use my success to give back. Making decisions that support culture and community enriches not only my life but also the lives of others.” — Elizabeth Menegon

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EcoZen Pure Bliss is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest products: the 1520 Aromatherapy and Hip-Hop Hair Balm, both part of a meaningful mission where a portion of all sales will support the opening of the Hip-Hop Museum in 2026. This initiative, founded by Elizabeth Menegon, showcases her deep appreciation for hip-hop's cultural roots and evolution. EcoZen specializes in all-natural products and offers bespoke amenity kits for private jets, yachts, and hotels.“These products were specifically created for the Hip-Hop Museum, and our roll-on aromatherapy, 1520, is named in honour of 1520 Sedgwick Ave, the birthplace of hip-hop. Our Hip-Hop Hair Balm is an exceptional product designed for everyone,” explains Menegon. “When your decisions align with your values, it becomes easier to effect change rather than face rejection with a proposal. Being a business owner enables you to drive meaningful change, and it’s crucial, especially now, to give back and contribute to a brighter future.”As a female entrepreneur, Menegon has dedicated the last quarter of her life to positively impacting the world. She is also the founder of Hands2paws , a mobile app that connects people with purebred dogs or helps them find rescues. Menegon believes her duty is to give back, reflecting on her success.These empowering products will be available on the EcoZen website starting October 15. This coincides with the gala for the Hip-Hop Museum at Cipriani's Wall Street, to which EcoZen has generously donated $7,500 worth of products.

