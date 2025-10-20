EcoZen Pure Bliss Unveils 1520 Aromatherapy and Hip-Hop Hair Balm to Celebrate the Grand Opening of the Hip-Hop Museum
Founder Elizabeth Menegon Champions Cultural Heritage with Innovative Products, Contributing to a Legacy of Hip-Hop while Making a Difference for the Future
“These products were specifically created for the Hip-Hop Museum, and our roll-on aromatherapy, 1520, is named in honour of 1520 Sedgwick Ave, the birthplace of hip-hop. Our Hip-Hop Hair Balm is an exceptional product designed for everyone,” explains Menegon. “When your decisions align with your values, it becomes easier to effect change rather than face rejection with a proposal. Being a business owner enables you to drive meaningful change, and it’s crucial, especially now, to give back and contribute to a brighter future.”
As a female entrepreneur, Menegon has dedicated the last quarter of her life to positively impacting the world. She is also the founder of Hands2paws, a mobile app that connects people with purebred dogs or helps them find rescues. Menegon believes her duty is to give back, reflecting on her success.
These empowering products will be available on the EcoZen website starting October 15. This coincides with the gala for the Hip-Hop Museum at Cipriani's Wall Street, to which EcoZen has generously donated $7,500 worth of products.
Elizabeth Menegon
EcoZen Pure Bliss
+1 203-505-3054
Info@ecozenpurebliss.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.