Betride Scales Client to 3 Brands in One Year

BetriBetride logo, powering innovative growth in the iGaming industry.der

Betride's cutting-edge platform triples a client's iGaming brands in one year with advanced tracking and reporting, fueling rapid growth

Seeing our clients achieve rapid growth fuels our innovation at Betride” — Alex Daval

LIMASOL, 4007, CYPRUS, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Betride, a leading iGaming affiliate management platform, today announced a remarkable success story showcasing its powerful tools for business expansion. A valued client utilized Betride's intuitive affiliate system and advanced reporting dashboards to triple their brand portfolio—from one to three successful iGaming brands—in under 12 months.In a glowing five-star review shared on August 11, 2025, the client praised Betride's platform for its seamless scalability and user-friendly features. "Betride's platform helped us scale from 1 to 3 brands in under a year," the review noted. "The affiliate system and reporting dashboards are top-notch."This achievement highlights Betride's dedication to empowering iGaming operators and affiliates with cutting-edge technology designed for efficiency and growth. Key features driving this expansion include robust affiliate tracking for real-time monitoring of referrals, conversions, and commissions, customizable reporting dashboards offering actionable insights, and a scalable infrastructure supporting multi-brand management."Seeing our clients achieve such rapid growth is what fuels our innovation at Betride," said [Spokesperson Name], CEO of Betride. "Our platform, built by industry experts, meets the demands of the fast-paced iGaming world, turning ambitious goals into tangible results. We are thrilled to have supported this client's journey and look forward to powering more success stories."As the iGaming industry continues to flourish—with global market projections surpassing $100 billion by 2026—Betride remains a leader, providing flexible solutions for affiliates, operators, and partners worldwide. The platform supports revenue-sharing models, CPA deals, and hybrid structures, equipping users with tools to thrive in competitive markets.For more details or to schedule a demo, visit [www.betride.com]( https://www.betride.com ) or contact the team at info@betride.com or +357 9784 5789.About BetrideBetride is an innovative iGaming affiliate management platform offering scalable solutions for online gaming operators and affiliates. With a focus on advanced tracking, reporting, and automation, Betride streamlines operations, boosts conversions, and drives sustainable growth. Trusted by leading brands, Betride combines state-of-the-art technology with personalized support.Contact Information:Address: Apostolou Andrea 11, 2nd Floor, Limassol 4007, CyprusEmail: info@betride.comPhone: +357 9784 5789Media Contact:AlexMarketing Director, BetrideEmail: info@betride.comPhone: +357 9784 5789

Betride's Affiliate Platform: Scaling from 1 to 3 iGaming Brands in One Year

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.