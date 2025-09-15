SMCC Launches Advanced Waterproofing Solutions in Saudi Arabia

A construction worker applying bituminous waterproofing membranes with a torch on a building roof. A worker applying liquid waterproofing membrane with a roller on a commercial building roof.

SMCC announces the expansion of its waterproofing services with advanced solutions to protect buildings and infrastructure in Saudi Arabia.

DOHA, DOHA, QATAR, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMCC Launches Advanced Waterproofing Solutions to Enhance the Durability of Construction Projects in Saudi Arabia

SMCC, a leading company in integrated contracting and engineering services, announced the expansion of its waterproofing services with advanced solutions that rely on the latest global materials and technologies. This initiative aims to protect buildings and infrastructure in Saudi Arabia from the risks of water leakage and humidity, ensuring long-term sustainability of projects in line with the highest international standards and the Saudi Vision 2030.

Riyadh – September 2025

SMCC, one of the region’s leading construction and specialized engineering companies, has unveiled a comprehensive package of waterproofing solutions designed for commercial buildings, residential complexes, and large-scale projects. This announcement comes as a response to the growing challenges facing the construction sector in the region, particularly under harsh climatic conditions and rising levels of humidity and groundwater.

Waterproofing: The First Line of Defense for Buildings

Water leakage remains one of the most critical issues threatening the durability of concrete structures. Moisture can lead to corrosion of steel reinforcements and weakening of concrete, causing significant financial losses when costly repairs become inevitable.

This makes waterproofing an essential preventive solution that not only provides protection but also ensures:

Extended service life of buildings and infrastructure.

Reduction in future maintenance costs.

Enhanced safety and quality standards.

Improved energy efficiency through better thermal insulation.

Comprehensive Solutions with Global Technologies

SMCC places great importance on delivering integrated waterproofing systems that meet the needs of projects of all types and scales. The company has developed a wide range of engineering solutions that combine reliability and flexibility, suitable for both small-scale residential projects and major construction developments.

Bituminous Membranes

Bitumen is a cost-effective, water-resistant solution. SMCC uses multi-layer membranes for roofs and basements, providing durable protection at an economical price.

PVC and TPO Systems

With evolving industry demands and harsher climate challenges, advanced systems such as PVC and TPO have become preferred choices for large projects. These systems offer exceptional flexibility and long-term resistance to cracks caused by thermal expansion and contraction. They are lightweight, easy to install, and highly suitable for large roof areas, industrial facilities, and commercial properties exposed to extreme weather conditions.

Liquid Membranes

SMCC provides innovative liquid membrane solutions applied via spraying or brushing, offering seamless coverage for irregular surfaces and complex areas. These systems form a continuous, joint-free layer that enhances protection against water leaks. Liquid membranes are a preferred option for renovation projects or applications requiring fast execution without compromising quality.

Injection Systems

Injection systems involve injecting specialized materials into cracks or voids in concrete structures to permanently stop leaks. SMCC utilizes these systems particularly in tunnels and basements, where groundwater poses a constant challenge. This solution strengthens the structure from within, extending its lifespan and ensuring durability under challenging conditions.

Spray-Applied Waterproofing

This modern technique offers fast application, strong corrosion resistance, and flexibility to cover complex or large surfaces, making it ideal for projects requiring quick and durable solutions.

Compliance with International Standards

All SMCC waterproofing systems comply with ASTM and BS standards, with strict testing, inspection, and engineering supervision to ensure maximum quality and sustainability.

Practical Applications in Major Projects

SMCC has successfully applied its waterproofing systems across a wide range of projects in Saudi Arabia. Key applications include:

Commercial and residential buildings: Protecting roofs and walls from rainwater infiltration.

Basements and tunnels: Comprehensive waterproofing against groundwater, including metro stations and underground facilities.

Bridges and infrastructure: Strengthening structures against the effects of water and salinity.

Hospitals and sensitive facilities: Ensuring a dry and secure environment that protects critical equipment.

These applications provide real-world proof of SMCC’s ability to deliver robust and effective waterproofing solutions even under the most complex conditions.

Economic and Environmental Dimensions

Waterproofing extends beyond structural protection to deliver significant economic and environmental benefits:

Reduced future costs: Preventing damage before it occurs minimizes repair and maintenance expenses.

Improved energy efficiency: Effective waterproofing enhances insulation, reducing energy consumption.

Sustainability: Extending the lifespan of buildings aligns with global sustainability trends and reduces the environmental footprint of construction.

Official Statements

SMCC’s Project Director stated:

"Delivering advanced waterproofing solutions reflects our company’s vision of providing integrated engineering services that meet the highest global standards. We view investment in waterproofing from the outset not as an additional option, but as a necessity for ensuring project quality and long-term sustainability."

A senior technical expert at SMCC added:

"By combining the latest materials and technologies, we are capable of meeting the diverse needs of projects, from small residential villas to large-scale national developments. Quality and reliability remain the cornerstones of our work."

Achievements in Saudi Arabia

Over the years, SMCC has demonstrated its ability to execute complex projects requiring precise waterproofing solutions. The company has contributed to:

Advancing Saudi Vision 2030 through large-scale urban and housing projects.

Delivering customized solutions for both local and international clients while addressing the region’s unique climatic challenges.

Integrated Engineering Expertise

SMCC’s specialized team of engineers and technical experts bring extensive experience in designing and implementing waterproofing systems. Their process includes:

On-site assessment: Evaluating the current condition of the structure.

System selection: Matching project requirements with the most suitable waterproofing solution.

Execution: Precise application under direct engineering supervision.

Testing and quality assurance: Conducting water-resistance tests to confirm performance.

Conclusion

SMCC reaffirms its commitment to delivering comprehensive waterproofing solutions that combine engineering expertise with cutting-edge technologies, ensuring safe and sustainable projects for its clients. Through this expansion of services, the company positions itself at the forefront of firms adding real value to the construction sector in Saudi Arabia.

