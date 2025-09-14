Morgan Business Sales Launches 2025 Australian Technology & IT Sector M&A Update Report

Morgan Business Sales

New report reveals rising deal volumes, premium valuations, and growing international buyer interest in Australia's tech sector.

QUEENSLAND, QLD, AUSTRALIA, September 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Morgan Business Sales has released its comprehensive 2025 Australian Technology & IT Sector Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) Update Report, revealing strong resilience and growth in the sector with increasing deal activity, valuation multiples, and international investor engagement.The report highlights that mid-market deal volumes in the technology sector have risen by 6% during 2025, indicating sustained investor confidence despite wider economic uncertainties. Australian software businesses continue to achieve premium valuations, with median EBITDA multiples reaching 12.7 times in FY24 and the year-to-date 2025 period. This reflects robust demand for scalable, recurring revenue models characteristic of cloud computing, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and Software as a Service (SaaS) platforms.International involvement in Australian IT M&A is significant, with over half of mid-market transactions in the past 18 months involving buyers from the US, UK, and Canada. This cross-border interest positions Australia as a competitive and attractive market on the global technology stage.Detailed insights within the report cover key transaction analyses, valuation benchmarks, buyer motivations, and strategic consolidation trends. These provide essential intelligence for technology and IT business owners, investors, and executives planning growth, acquisitions, or exit strategies in a rapidly evolving market environment.The report also offers practical advice for business owners seeking to navigate the complexities of growth and succession planning, underpinned by understanding shifting sector dynamics driven by digital transformation and innovation.Morgan Business Sales positions this update as an indispensable resource for stakeholders looking to stay ahead in the Australian technology sector. The full report is available for download via the company's website.About Morgan Business Sales:Morgan Business Sales is a leading Australian business brokerage firm specialising in mergers, acquisitions, and exit advisory. With extensive experience across key industry sectors including technology, healthcare, and manufacturing, the firm supports business owners and investors in achieving strategic growth and successful transitions. For more information, visit www.morganbusinesssales.com

